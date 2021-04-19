Abu Dhabi's G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defence company Rafael

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based technology
company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel's
state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialise
artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies
said on Monday.
The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research
and development site in Israel and will develop products for
sectors including banking, healthcare and public safety, to be
sold in Israel, the United Arab Emriates and internationally.
