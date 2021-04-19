Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Abu Dhabi's G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defence company Rafael

04/19/2021 | 05:03am EDT
DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialise artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies said on Monday.

The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, healthcare and public safety, to be sold in Israel, the United Arab Emriates and internationally. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
