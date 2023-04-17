DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Emirati intelligence firm G42 and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company have combined their healthcare assets into a new company named M42, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

M42, to be led by group chief executive and managing director Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, will own a large portfolio which includes Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Danat Al Emarat, and HealthPoint Hospital.

M42 will also look at "opportunities for global expansion and partnerships with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and healthtech leaders to bring high-quality care to communities around the world," the statement said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)