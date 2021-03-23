Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute to Build UAE's First Quantum Computer

03/23/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Institute will construct the computer at its Quantum Research Centre labs, in collaboration with Barcelona-based Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech

Work is underway to build a quantum computer in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, ushering an important milestone for the region in this breakthrough era in computing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005788/en/

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of ATRC (Photo: AETOSWire)

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of ATRC (Photo: AETOSWire)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the dedicated ‘applied research’ pillar of Abu Dhabi’s newly established Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Quantum Research Centre (QRC) team led by its Chief Researcher Professor José Ignacio Latorre, will construct the quantum computer in the UAE capital, in collaboration with Barcelona-based Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech researchers.

“We are at the cusp of a new era with the advent of quantum computing,” H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of ATRC, said. “We are proud to embark on building one of these wonderful machines which will help us in various fields, from discovering new medicines to making new materials to designing better batteries to various Artificial Intelligence applications.”

A quantum computer uses quantum mechanics phenomena such as ‘superposition’ and ‘entanglement’ to generate and manipulate subatomic particles like electrons or photons - quantum bits also known as ‘qubits’ - to create exponentially stronger processing powers that can help perform complex calculations that would take much longer to solve even by the world’s most powerful classical supercomputers.

Prof. Latorre explained that preparatory work has already begun. “The first step in the process is to build a laboratory, equip it and complete installation of the cleanroom equipment, all of which is on track. Once done, the first qubits will be prepared, characterised and benchmarked. We expect the first simple quantum chips ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ should come by the end of the summer,” he said.

Prof. Latorre said there are several technologies to construct quantum computers such as superconducting qubits, ion traps, optical qubits, and spin dots, adding QRC has opted to use superconducting qubits, which is the same technology that Google and IBM use in building their own quantum computers, and they offer the best qubit technology to scale to a larger quantum computer.

QRC is one of seven dedicated research centres at Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated ‘applied research’ pillar of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development centre that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has seven initial dedicated research centres in quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the Institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

Connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiiuae/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIIuae

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tiiuae/

About Quantum Research Centre (QRC)

Quantum Research Centre – at Technology Innovation Institute (TII) – has been created to develop world-class quantum-theoretical and experimental research by building and operating a quantum computer in the MENA region while advancing quantum communications and quantum sensors. The Centre aims to develop pioneering technologies backed by the expertise of an international team of leading researchers, dedicated to achieving a ‘Quantum Advantage’ which will transform the power and scope of computers. For more information, visit https://quantum.tii.ae

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aCOLONY BANKCORP  : form 10-K)
AQ
10:47aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
AQ
10:47aINSIDE INFORMATION : Key financial information of beijing kingsoft office software, inc. for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
10:47aWall Street subdued ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies
RE
10:46aMRKT BUZZ : All samples from Nutukka analyzed
AQ
10:46aBASF SE  : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN  : GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cadence Add Machine Learning Capabilities to DFM Signoff for GF's Most Advanced FinFET Solutions
BU
10:46aStudy Shows New Relational Digital Therapeutic Significantly Reduced Problematic Substance Use During Pandemic
BU
10:46aWAYLAY  : Announces New Organizational Structure to Enter its Next Phase of Growth and Global Expansion
BU
10:45aBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 23 March 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
4Global equities, oil prices slide on concerns over Europe COVID case counts
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ