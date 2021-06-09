Academic and special libraries

Non-local loans: loans from one library to another or loans to private persons/institutions
Databases are divided in following groups:
- Reference databases; a collection of bibliographic references in a database
- Full text databases; a collection of original texts
- Other databases are for example surveys/catalogues, dictionaries, e.t.c.
Disclaimer
SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:20:04 UTC.