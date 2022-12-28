Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Academic close to Japan's Kuroda says BOJ moving towards policy normalisation

12/28/2022 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's decision to raise its bond-yield ceiling could be the first step toward normalising ultra-easy policy, Takatoshi Ito, a Columbia University professor who is close to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, wrote in a column on Tuesday.

The central bank stunned markets this month by raising to 0.50% from 0.25% an implicit cap set for its 10-year bond yield target, a move aimed at ironing out market distortions caused by its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

Kuroda said then that the move was not a prelude to an exit from ultra-loose policy, because recent price rises meant Japan's inflation-adjusted, real interest rate had been declining.

"Kuroda is correct on this technical point. But the tweak to the YCC could still be the first step toward monetary-policy normalization," Ito said in the column posted on the website of news organization Project Syndicate.

There was good reason to believe the BOJ's projection that inflation will slow back below its 2% target next year could prove wrong, said Ito, whom some analysts see as a potential candidate to become BOJ governor when Kuroda's term ends in April.

Japan's annual consumer inflation rate hit 2.8% in November even when excluding the effect of higher energy and food prices. Ito said that was a sign it could remain above 2% next year even if energy and food prices stopped rising.

Next year's annual pay negotiations were also likely to bring large wage hikes, partly to compensate employees for the rise in inflation, a move that would boost households' spending power and cause price rises driven by stronger demand, he said.

"That would be an ideal initial condition for the BOJ to start hitting its inflation target on a more sustainable basis," Ito said. "The new year may yet bring a happy ending to Japan's decade-old ultra-easy monetary policy," he added.

Ito and Kuroda, who have been close since working together at Japan's finance ministry in 1999-2001, lobbied hard for the BOJ to adopt a 2% inflation target to end deflation. The BOJ did so in early 2013 and deployed a massive stimulus programme when Kuroda became governor months later.

Kuroda's "bazooka" asset-buying programme, however, failed to fire up inflation, forcing the BOJ to adopt YCC in a prolonged effort to achieve its price goal.

While rising raw material prices have pushed inflation above 2% in the past few months, Kuroda has ruled out the chance of a near-term rate hike on the view that wages must rise more for Japan to sustainably hit 2% inflation.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.03% 90.755 Delayed Quote.7.14%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.53% 161.418 Delayed Quote.2.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.42% 99.124 Delayed Quote.7.53%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.47% 142.669 Delayed Quote.7.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.27% 1.616005 Delayed Quote.4.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 1.07% 84.647 Delayed Quote.6.34%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.42% 134.041 Delayed Quote.15.38%
Latest news "Economy"
03:39aGhana's vintage enthusiasts give new life to Western clothing waste
RE
03:37aChina-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher
RE
03:34aIndia's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now
RE
03:33aEuropean shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
RE
03:32aHong Kong shares jump, China down as traders weigh eased COVID rules
RE
03:31aRyanair, Wizz Air and easyJet face Italy inquiry over Sicily flight prices
RE
03:30aChina to resume issuing passports and visas as virus curbs ease
AN
03:21aAcademic close to Japan's Kuroda says BOJ moving towards policy normalisation
RE
03:08aHong kong leader: aims to implement border reopening plan by jan…
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise Despite Mixed U.S., Asia Trading
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
4What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023
5AstraZeneca wins approvals for cancer treatments in Japan

HOT NEWS