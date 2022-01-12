Academy of Art University Launches rLAB - Enabling Students to Access the Full Power of a Studio From Anywhere

Academy of Art University, the United States’ largest private accredited art and design school and longest running art and design university in San Francisco, has announced the Launch of the Remote Lab (rLAB), a cutting-edge technology solution which enables students to access the same powerful machines used by artists at major animation and visual effects studios, accessible from anywhere with an internet connection.

By using Teradici Cloud Access Software (CAS) to connect with an on-campus workstation, students are able to remotely access the Academy’s advanced, studio-grade computers for programs in Animation and VFX, running complex VFX software and carrying out multi-computer renders. All that is needed is an internet connection and students can transform any device they own - whether they have a low-end PC, laptop, or even a Chromebook - into a high-end graphics workstation packed with software.

“As an organization that has been offering a host of remote learning programs for several years, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted us in the way it has many other schools and universities,” said Catherine Tate, Executive Director of the School of 3D Animation and Visual Effects, Academy of Art University. “Being able to offer as rich and comparable-an-experience to students working remotely, as we do to those able to attend in person, is essential. Through implementing solutions like rLAB, we’re able to remove any disadvantage a student working remotely might normally be faced with and enable them to take full advantage of the state-of-the-art equipment we’re able to provide that mirrors how the real industry is working.”

Using rLAB, students can remotely access the workstation’s programs, licenses, RAM, and network hard drives at any time and from anywhere in the world just as if they were on-site. They also have access to the Academy’s Tech Support team via Zoom who are able to monitor the campus lab machines and resolve any issues that may arise.

“The great resignation that we’ve seen across the globe has led to an increasing number of people looking for a career change or to go back into education. The idea of remote learning can however be extremely overwhelming and without flexibility, can deter people from taking the leap. Because of that, we’ll continue to look for ways to elevate student experiences, and optimize their ability to learn, no matter whether they’re taking part from one of our studios or from their own home,” said Dr. Elisa Stephens, President, Academy of Art University.

About Academy of Art University

Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. As one of the oldest art schools located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 129 accredited degree programs—available online and on-campus—spanning 70 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communications, photography, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005942/en/