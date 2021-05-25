Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators : Boasts Record Attendance Numbers at Midyear Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) Midyear Conference hosted a record number of nurse and patient navigators this year. The 30% increase in attendance not only demonstrated an overall hunger for knowledge in the navigation space but also an increase in the professional interest as a whole. Because AONN+ is the only organization dedicated solely to clinical and patient navigation, resources offered are in high demand. The dynamic and progressive climate of the cancer care continuum has demonstrated the need for patient navigation and allowed many individuals to evolve into this role. The Midyear Conference was an opportunity to discuss real-world and current information for nurse and patient navigators. As care paradigms and communication methods are continually changing, not only were the clinical and practical topics imperative, but the virtual networking opportunities were essential to sustain the navigator passion and enhance skills.

This event's growth has demonstrated patient navigation as a critical value-based strategy that has matured and evolved substantially as the navigator has become an essential part of the multidisciplinary care team. Together with the patient, nurse and patient navigators address the fragmented oncology system and assist in explaining the maze of information required to put a care plan into action.

"Navigators are distinct members of an oncology interdisciplinary team as they strive to help address oncology care fragmentation and promote delivery of a coordinated and seamless experience across the care continuum for patients. They walk beside the patient and caregivers in all the cancer care continuum settings from community outreach to end of life and survivorship care. They are a healthcare delivery support strategy that has shown evidence on creating a positive patient experience, clinical outcomes, and return on investment," said Sharon Gentry, RN, MSN, CBCN, HON-ONN-CG, AONN+ Program Director. "The AONN+ conferences are an avenue for navigators to stay abreast of how they will continue to fit in with the quality value of future oncology as patient engagement and care coordination patterns change in the fluctuating economic, social, and policy climates of healthcare."

