Accelerating Higher Education Expansion and Development Operation - P159995

The development objective of the Accelerating Higher Education Expansion and Development Operation Project for Sri Lanka is to increase enrollment in priority disciplines, improve the quality of degree programs, and promote research and innovation in the higher education sector. The main direct beneficiaries will be an estimated 600,000 higher education students and 5,000 academics, managers, and technical staff members who will benefit from AHEAD...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

