Accelerating its Philanthropic Mission, FashGive, FashWire Partners with Invisible Disabilities Association

For the month of April, FashWire will donate $1.00 USD for every download of the FashWire App to the Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) to support the organization’s mission to encourage, educate and connect people touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe.

“Through FashWire’s philanthropic arm, we have long been committed to donating $1.00 USD a download to charitable causes,” stated Fashwire Inc. CEO and Founder Kimberly Carney. “The mission of the Invisible Disabilities Association is to develop education around the lives and activities of all people with invisible disabilities, illness, injury and pain in the public and private arenas. Our goal is to align with organizations who create positive impacts like this.”

Shining a light on the frequent disbelief of invisible disabilities from those surrounding the people who live daily with these crippling pains and illnesses is the mission of IDA. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. The IDA is passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real.

Carney further shares her insights into how brand storytelling is key to conversion for the consumer. “Brands have had limited channels of communication to their customers, which accelerated their need for digital tools to share and connect with a consumer who wants to know what a founder’s mission is,” stated Carney. “Our digital platforms have provided an opportunity for the brands and the consumer to truly connect, which has to do with the core DNA of the brand that the consumer relates to. The fact that we can donate $1.00 USD for every download of the FashWire App and earmark funds for organizations like IDA, deeply resonates with me, our brand partners and our consumers.”

“My wife, Sherri, is my inspiration and the reason why I founded IDA in 1996. Sherri was an actress, model and singer who at the age of 27 was disabled by MS and Lyme and no longer able to work. She would share her struggles and people would say in disbelief ‘But You LOOK Good’,” stated Invisible Disabilities Association Founder, President & CEO Wayne Connell. “We are excited to partner with FashWire and bring awareness and belief to the difficulties people live with each day and helping them feel beautiful on the inside even if you can’t see their disability, illness or pain on the outside.”

To donate $1.00 USD to the Invisible Disabilities Association, download the FashWire app by visiting the App Store or Google Play. The FashWire app is available on iOS and Android.

About Fashwire Inc. (Fashwire)

Fashwire’s high-growth apps and web-based shopping platforms, FashWire and GlossWire, provide its portfolio of 400+ designers and beauty brands from 40+ countries vital real-time insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns. A two-sided global marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform is powered by consumer preferences using personalization to connect consumers to brands. Giving designers and beauty brands real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $3M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit: www.fashwire.com.

About Invisible Disabilities® Association:

The Invisible Disabilities Association (IDA) was founded in 1996. IDA is about believing. IDA believes you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. IDA is passionate about providing awareness that invisible disabilities, illness and pain are very real! IDA’s mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with IDA, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®. For more information, visit IDA at www.invisibledisabilities.org. You can find Invisible Disabilities on social at @invisibledisabilities.

