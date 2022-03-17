Accenture forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Accenture Plc
on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall
Street's estimates, thanks to growing demand for its cloud and
security-related services as more businesses shift to a hybrid
work model.
Analysts have also suggested that the enterprise software
markets that includes players such as Oracle and
Salesforce are showing more positive trends in client
spending.
Accenture, whose clients include more than three-quarters of
the Fortune Global 500 companies across communications, media &
technology as well as financial services industries, is also
strategically investing in cloud, acquisitions and partnerships
to gain more market share.
Revenue for the quarter stood at $15.05 billion, compared
with analysts' average estimate of $14.65 billion, according to
Refinitiv IBES data.
The company expects current-quarter revenue between $15.70
billion and $16.15 billion, compared with analysts' average
estimate of $15.11 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)