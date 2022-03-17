Accenture forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Accenture Plc on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street's estimates, thanks to growing demand for its cloud and security-related services as more businesses shift to a hybrid work model.

Analysts have also suggested that the enterprise software markets that includes players such as Oracle and Salesforce are showing more positive trends in client spending.

Accenture, whose clients include more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 companies across communications, media & technology as well as financial services industries, is also strategically investing in cloud, acquisitions and partnerships to gain more market share.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $15.05 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.65 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $15.70 billion and $16.15 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.11 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)