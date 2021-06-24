Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Accenture raises annual forecast as hybrid work models boost cloud-service demand

06/24/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its digital, cloud and security services from businesses looking to strengthen their operations as they shift to hybrid working models.

The company, which has clients across industries including health and financial services, has announced 39 acquisitions for the fiscal year to date to ramp up its digital offerings and cater to businesses that were scrambling to switch to the cloud during the pandemic.

Analysts say that the demand for IT consulting services is at a 20-year high and is likely to stay elevated, as businesses across sectors depend on companies such as Accenture and its peers to adapt to a new hybrid work model.

Shares rose about 4% to $297 in premarket trading after the Dublin, Ireland-based company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 10%-11%, from its previous outlook range of 6.5%-8.5%. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue to be $49.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total new bookings in the third quarter ended May 31 rose 39% to $15.4 billion.

Revenue rose to $13.3 billion from $11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated revenues of $12.8 billion.

Quarterly net income rose to $1.55 billion or $2.40 per share from $1.23 billion or $1.90 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11aGame, set and ... token? Murray cashes in on 2013 Wimbledon win
RE
08:08aVENAFI MEDIA ALERT : North Korean Cyberattacks Can Inspire Other Rogue Nations
BU
08:07aBoE sees inflation breaking 3% but won't rush to unwind stimulus
RE
08:07aVolkswagen considering buying majority stake in Europcar
RE
08:07aCanada Goose to go fur-free by end of next year
RE
08:06aAccenture raises annual forecast as hybrid work models boost cloud-service demand
RE
08:05aU.S. targets five Chinese companies over alleged forced labor in Xinjiang
RE
08:05aCalgary Author Honored in 2021 Indie Book Awards for Memoir about Social Justice and Overcoming Mental Health Struggles
SE
08:01aChina's Antaike tips aluminium as top-performing base metal in second half
RE
07:58aStocks grind higher as investors ponder U.S. inflation signals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Stocks grind higher as investors ponder U.S. inflation signals
5Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune

HOT NEWS