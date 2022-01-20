Access Advance Welcomes HONOR to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that HONOR Device Co., Ltd., a leading global provider of smart devices, has joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. By joining the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, HONOR gains access to the over 17,000 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.

“Compliance with FRAND principles enables a patent pool to be successful, and it is also very important to innovation and development of the industry,” said Wenyu Zhou, Head of Global Intellectual Property, HONOR Device Co., Ltd. “We are very pleased to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool and will continue to keep our commitment on innovation in advanced video technologies.”

“We congratulate HONOR on a very successful year. We are very pleased that HONOR has decided to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool,” said Access Advance CEO Peter Moller. “We thank the HONOR team for their professionalism, support and collaboration, and wish the HONOR team all the best as they build HONOR into an iconic global technology brand.”

About HONOR:

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information, please visit https://accessadvance.com.

