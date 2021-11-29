Access Ready Addresses City and Town Clerks

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

Access Ready Inc. is an independent, national nonprofit, cross disability, advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. We and our national, state and local Community Partner organizations know now that making Information Technologies accessible has been proven not only to be possible, but readily achievable. Accessibility is no longer rocket science. Read More

THIS COMPANY TAPPED AI FOR ITS WEBSITE AND LANDED IN COURT Read More

BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY

WHY AUTOMATED TOOLS ALONE CAN'T MAKE YOUR WEBSITE ACCESSIBLE AND LEGALLY COMPLIANT

It has been posited for some time now that the industry around ensuring websites and other digital products remain accessible to users with disabilities is heading for an inevitable "market failure." The problems across the sector are myriad but, in essence, boil down to one critical theme Read More

DOES YOUR RECRUITING PROCESS NEED AN ACCESSIBILITY MAKEOVER?

For non-disabled people, hiring people with disabilities can be nerve-wracking. As the CEO of Global Disability Inclusion, Meg O'Connell points out, "Historically, companies have viewed people with disabilities as a government problem, a religious problem, a nonprofit problem. 'We'll give to our corporate foundation.'" Disability rights advocates like O'Connell suggest that, instead of viewing folks with disabilities as disenfranchised from society, non-disabled people can work to include their peers in tangible, innovative ways Read More

CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS

CVS DROPS SUPREME COURT CASE OVER DISABILITY COMMUNITY CONCERNS

Read More

NEW YORK DISTRICT COURT ISSUES IMPORTANT OPINION ON THE INAPPLICABILITY OF TITLE III OF THE ADA TO CONSUMER-FACING WEBSITES

Read More

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUES UBER FOR OVERCHARGING PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. … Read More

ELECTION ACCESSIBILITY

Sponsored by VOTEC

ADA COMPLAINT: DETROIT VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES BARRED FROM ACCESSING ELECTION INFO ON CITY WEBSITE

Detroit voters with disabilities are unable to access crucial information about Tuesday's election through the city Department of Elections website, according to an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint filed by Detroit Disability Power (DDP). …Read More

ACCESS FOR MINNESOTA VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES GENERALLY GOOD BUT PROBLEMS PERSIST Read More

'ABLE TO VOTE' ORGANIZATION AIMS TO BRIDGE THE VOTER TURNOUT GAP FOR MINNESOTANS WITH DISABILITIES Read More

VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES GAIN POLITICAL CLOUT IN NJ AS BALLOTS BECOME

Voters with disabilities are enjoying a new era of political relevance this Election Day thanks to the COVID pandemic — both the reforms it spurred and the inequities it laid bare. …Read More

ADVANCING AN INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE

More than one billion people around the world live with a disability. At some point, most of us will likely experience a temporary, situational, or permanent disability Read More

ACCESSIBILITY AT CIA HELPS ITS MISSION OF PROTECTING OUR COUNTRY

Read More

GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT

INFRASTRUCTURE MEASURE INCLUDES FUND TO ENSURE NATION'S TRANSIT STATIONS ARE ACCESSIBLE

A $1.75 billion fund in the infrastructure package will aim to guarantee that transit stations are accessible, decades after campaigns by disability rights activists to demand lifts on buses helped to spur passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Read More

HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SECURES AGREEMENT WITH RITE AID CORPORATION TO MAKE ITS ONLINE COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRATION PORTAL ACCESSIBLE TO INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES Read More

COMMON LOUD NOISES CAUSE FLUID BUILDUP IN THE INNER EAR, STUDY FINDS- RESEARCH HAS IMPLICATIONS FOR DETECTING AND TREATING HEARING LOSS Read More

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT

YAHOO SPORTS' DOCUMENTARY SHORT FEATURES ALL BLIND FANTASY LEAGUE Read More

TEEN CREATED AN APP TO HELP DEAF KIDS ENJOY CHILDREN'S FILMS…Read More

Sponsored by Commonlook

Content Curation sponsored by Microassist

Circulation sponsored by eReleases

Contact:

Douglas Towne

727-531-1000

324656@email4pr.com

SOURCE Access Ready, Inc