AccessHope : and Northwestern Medicine Announce Novel Collaboration to Expand Nationwide Access to Best-in-Class Cancer Expertise

On the heels of AccessHope’s national launch in October, the wholly owned subsidiary of City of Hope today announced it has joined forces with Northwestern Medicine to provide specialized cancer expertise to help more people achieve the best possible cancer outcomes. This novel collaboration brings two National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers together, enabling some of the country’s most sought-after specialists to offer expertise that can improve care, experience, outcomes and value for patients in the treatment of complex cancers.

“The NCI designation represents an elite group of cancer centers recognized for delivering high-quality clinical care, superior outcomes and outstanding patient experiences,” said AccessHope CEO Mark Stadler. “We’re honored to have Northwestern Medicine join City of Hope in the AccessHope program.”

The collaboration, which expands the current City of Hope network to now include experts from Northwestern Medicine, comes at a crucial time considering that COVID-19 has shown to have impacted cancer diagnosis, care and treatment. “COVID-19 has resulted in the number of cancer screenings and resulting diagnoses dropping significantly over the last several months,” noted Stadler. “AccessHope anticipates that as a result, cancer diagnoses may come later, when cancer has progressed or is at a more advanced stage, making it even more vital for individuals to receive an expert review of their case and start on the right course of treatment the first time.” City of Hope recognized the tremendous benefit to cancer patients of reimagining how they can receive the most innovative care available as close to home as possible. Demand from employers across the country led City of Hope to establish AccessHope. Today, AccessHope serves approximately 1.95 million members who have its cancer support services through 34 employers including 11 Fortune 500 companies.

AccessHope’s collaboration with Northwestern Medicine furthers its commitment to optimizing care for people facing cancer, regardless of their location. Through an employer health care benefit, employees of AccessHope clients who are diagnosed with cancer and their local treating oncologist can benefit from the expertise of specialists knowledgeable in the latest cancer discoveries for review of diagnosis, treatment plan and precision medicine opportunities, as well as clinical trial information and support services, without ever needing to leave their community.

“We believe access to the expertise we have at Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University should not be limited by geography,” said Dean M. Harrison, president and chief executive officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “Through this collaboration, AccessHope members will benefit from the knowledge and experience of our world-class physicians and the latest in cancer research and treatment options.”

Top Ten Cancer Hospital Increases Remote Support Footprint

Northwestern Medicine is a nationally recognized health system that provides world-class compassionate care. Backed by Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Northwestern Memorial Hospital is ranked No. 8 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News and World Report, 2020 – 2021. The Lurie Cancer Center is part of a select group of NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers. Dedicated to overcoming cancer through scientific discovery, advancing medical knowledge, and training the next generation of clinicians and scientists, the Lurie Cancer Center provides compassionate, leading-edge cancer care in a state-of-the-art facility.

Northwestern Medicine will extend its subspecialists’ expertise to AccessHope’s Accountable Precision Oncology, Expert Advisory Review and Cancer Support Line services throughout the Midwest, enabling AccessHope’s members and their treating oncologists to be matched with Northwestern Medicine’s cancer specialists for case review and treatment plan recommendations.

“Through this collaboration, our leading cancer experts and researchers can share their expertise with AccessHope members from all over the country,” said Leonidas Platanias, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. “Regardless of where the individual lives, we will be able to provide them with access to Lurie Cancer Center expertise, knowledge of clinical trials and the latest in cancer research.”

To learn more about AccessHope and its services, visit myaccesshope.org.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit nm.org.

To learn more about the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, visit cancer.northwestern.edu.

About AccessHope

AccessHope believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary employee health benefit that connects cancer patients and their families with expertise from NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers. A wholly owned subsidiary of City of Hope, AccessHope is sharing the latest discoveries in cancer care and working with local oncologists to help develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It’s simply a better approach to cancer care. And getting better every day. AccessHope serves nearly 2 million members who have cancer support benefits through 34 employers, including 11 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

