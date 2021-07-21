Log in
AccessOne : Appoints Rajneesh Kumar as Chief Technology Officer

07/21/2021 | 09:06am EDT
AccessOne, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient financing solutions as a service for the healthcare industry, today announced Rajneesh Kumar has joined the company as chief technology officer. Kumar will be responsible for the company’s technology functions, including software, cloud and data engineering, information security and project management. He is an experienced technology and engineering leader with more than 20 years of progressive experience in building and leading successful products at an enterprise scale.

“Rajneesh has spent the past decade in engineering leadership roles for high-growth healthcare and financial technology companies, spearheading cutting edge technology strategies to enable market leading financial products in healthcare,” says Mark Spinner, CEO of AccessOne. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovation in our markets for both our provider clients and patient consumers.”

Previously, Kumar was the vice president of product and engineering at ConnectYourCare, a leading health savings account solutions platform, where he led an enterprise scale engineering organization and helped support the company through rapid revenue growth and its recent exit to Optum. Prior to that, he held similar leadership positions at Intermedix and Change Healthcare.

“Healthcare CFOs rate cost management and operations as their highest priorities, according to a recent HFMA survey, and managing patient payments is a key component of reducing costs and increasing revenue,” said Kumar. “I’m honored to join the AccessOne team where we will continue to build innovative industry-leading, and technology enabled solutions which help better the financial health of healthcare providers and patients alike.”

About AccessOne

AccessOne, the leading AI-powered patient financing solution, helps over one million patients nationwide afford to pay for out-of-pocket medical costs. With flexible payment terms, no credit reporting, and no one turned away, AccessOne partners with health systems to offer co-branded patient financing that helps providers reach more patients in their communities who need care, while meaningfully lowering the financial barriers to receiving high-quality healthcare. Physician founded AccessOne is designed to empower patients to get the care they need while supporting health systems in staying financially solvent. Reimagining recourse for the way healthcare should be. Learn more at www.accessonemedcard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.


