Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Accident in Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel kills at least 12

12/18/2022 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KABUL (Reuters) - An accident in the landmark Salang alpine tunnel that connects Afghanistan's capital to its north killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, authorities said on Sunday.

Thirty-seven people were injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of Kabul, according to Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration.

"The Islamic Emirate expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and ... it also calls on all relevant agencies to make more and serious efforts to prevent the recurrence of such terrible incidents," Ahmadi said.

Local broadcaster Tolo, citing the Ministry of Public Works, said a fuel truck had overturned and caught fire in the tunnel on Saturday night. The blaze had been extinguished on Sunday but the tunnel was closed to traffic and casualties could rise, according to the Ministry spokesperson.

The 2.6 km (1.6 mile) long Soviet-built tunnel is a historic engineering feat that links Kabul and Afghanistan's north, connecting the Indian subcontinent to Central Asia through a treacherous mountain pass at 3,400 metres (11,000 feet).

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:01aAustralia revises up resources export earnings to $308 bln for FY23
RE
07:57aNepal president gives parties a week to form new government
RE
07:24aAccident in Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel kills at least 12
RE
07:07aDeveloper China South City sells 70% stake in Xian projects for $717 million
RE
07:05aEIB bank lends Tunisia 150 million euros in emergency support for food security
RE
07:03aBerlusconi-backed MFE notifies Austrian watchdog about Prosiebensat.1 holding
RE
07:01aVote for me! Cyprus clerics scramble to get public vote
RE
07:01aRobotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says
RE
06:54aSalcef Group Says Reached An Agreement For Acquisition Of Francesco Ventura Costruzioni Ferroviarie
RE
06:50aOne killed, four wounded by shelling of Russian region, governor says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
3It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
4American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines
5Berlusconi-backed MFE notifies Austrian watchdog about Prosiebensat.1 h..

HOT NEWS