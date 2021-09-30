Accomplished Healthcare Attorney Jay Greathouse Joins Waller

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP has announced that Jay Greathouse, an accomplished deal lawyer focused on the full spectrum of healthcare transactions, has joined the firm as it continues to strengthen its nationally recognized and growing healthcare practice.

Healthcare clients in both the for-profit and not-for-profit space rely on Jay for guidance in a wide range of transactions, including acquisitions and divestitures, complex joint ventures and international transactions. He has substantial experience representing hospitals, private equity firms and physician groups in their acquisitions and divestitures, along with clinical service line joint ventures.

"Jay has worked with a range of top-notch healthcare clients and has amassed experience on a variety of landmark deals," said Waller Managing Partner Matt Burnstein. "He is a valuable addition to our healthcare practice."

Jay also works extensively in the cannabis industry. He represents domestic and international cannabis companies in growth efforts and restructuring of assets, and he works closely with regional regulatory counsel in creating optimal strategies for equity owners, acquisitions and exit strategies.

He is active in the Austin and San Antonio startup communities, where he has guided numerous companies through formation, financings and sales. Working from Texas, Jay is fully integrated with Waller's more-than-200-attorney Healthcare Industry Team, and advises healthcare clients operating throughout the United States.

Jay has been recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in Texas, and has been recognized in Ones to Watch by Best Lawyers.

Prior to joining Waller, Jay served as a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP.

Jay earned his B.S. degree at Texas A&M University and graduated cum laude with his J.D. from St. Louis School of Law at Washington University.

