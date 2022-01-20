Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (15/16 December 2021)

From January 2015, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank will analyse and make decisions on monetary policy at the meetings held every six weeks. As from the meeting on 22 January 2015, the ECB will also publish a report on the deliberations during the meeting.
This account will be published four weeks after each meeting.
Disclaimer
Banco de España published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:30:06 UTC.