Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (15/16 December 2021)

01/20/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From January 2015, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank will analyse and make decisions on monetary policy at the meetings held every six weeks. As from the meeting on 22 January 2015, the ECB will also publish a report on the deliberations during the meeting.

This account will be published four weeks after each meeting.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Merger
GL
10:34aPRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aMiddlefield Healthcare & Life Sciences ETF Distributions
AQ
10:34aThe Washington, D.C. Auto Show and Washington Area Hyundai Dealers Team up to Support Georgetown Lombardi and Children's National Hospital Through "Hands On Hope" Contest
PR
10:34aLas Vegas-Based COVID Testing Company OnSiteAble selected as Preferred Vendor of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team
BU
10:33aMiddlefield Health & Wellness ETF Distributions
AQ
10:33aMiddlefield Global Real Asset Fund Distributions
AQ
10:32aChinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times
RE
10:31aBAKER HUGHES : Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Prepared Remarks
PU
10:31aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital's Autonomous Tuning Accelerates the Energy Transition with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
4Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS