8 July 2021 Meeting of 9-10 June 2021 Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday and Thursday, 9-10 June 2021 1. Review of financial, economic and monetary developments and policy options Financial market developments Ms Schnabel reviewed the financial market developments since the Governing Council's previous monetary policy meeting on 21-22 April 2021. The nominal euro area ten-yearGDP-weighted sovereign bond yield had increased by around 5 basis points, while short to medium-term yields had remained broadly unchanged. Taking into account also broader developments since the Governing Council's 10-11 March meeting, a mild steepening of the yield curve could be observed - a typical phenomenon of an economy on the verge of recovery. Long- term US Treasury yields, meanwhile, had remained largely unchanged over the same period. Market intelligence pointed to two key drivers behind the diverging yield developments in the euro area and the United States. The first factor related to the pace of vaccination, which had been accelerating in all major euro area countries. As a result, the euro area was now expected to close most of the vaccination gap with the United States by the start of the summer. A high proportion of vaccinations had also strengthened investor confidence in the resilience of the euro area recovery. The second, and related, factor concerned the dynamics of the reopening, which had been considerably faster and economically stronger than most analysts had expected. The data for the euro area in recent weeks had persistently surprised market analysts to the upside. Model-based evidence confirmed that positive macroeconomic shocks had been a key factor driving euro area risk-free yields Page 1 of 19

since the Governing Council's 10-11 March meeting. This stood in sharp contrast to the period before the March meeting, when spillovers from outside the euro area had been the main driving force. Firming expectations about a strong euro area recovery had led investors to materially upgrade their required inflation compensation across the entire maturity spectrum. Markets now expected annual inflation in two years' time - once adjusted for the still negative inflation risk premium - to be at almost 1.7%, well above the level seen before the pandemic. Option prices suggested that markets were pricing almost a one-in-four chance that euro area inflation over the next five years would average more than 2%. Consequently, changes in inflation compensation had remained the sole driver of developments in nominal risk-free rates in recent weeks. Real long-term overnight index swap (OIS) rates, by contrast, had remained below the levels that prevailed when, in December 2020, the Governing Council had pledged to preserve favourable financing conditions. At the same time, there had been a notable and persistent increase in the spread of the ten-yearGDP-weighted sovereign bond yield over the risk-free OIS rate. What distinguished the recent widening of the spread from many previous episodes was the fact that it had occurred across all euro area sovereigns, including the safest ones. Corporate bond spreads, by contrast, had remained resilient. It was likely that significant liquidity buffers, an improving growth and credit outlook, as well as expectations of continued fiscal policy support had jointly contributed to keeping spreads stable at, or close to, pre-pandemic levels. Recent developments had been accompanied by a marginal upward shift in the euro overnight index average (EONIA) forward OIS curve, which now indicated a slightly earlier time for policy rate lift-off. However, both the limited size of the shift and survey evidence suggested that genuine lift-off expectations had not changed significantly in recent months. The nominal effective exchange rate of the euro had also remained broadly unchanged in recent months, masking diverging bilateral exchange rate developments that mirrored, by and large, the different pace with which the recovery from the crisis was proceeding around the globe. Finally, recent stock market developments suggested that the renewed rise in long-term rates continued to be seen by investors as a harbinger of a robust and resilient expansion. The EURO STOXX 50 Index had risen by 8% since the Governing Council's meeting on 10-11 March. Upward revisions to long-term earnings expectations had pushed equity valuations in the euro area higher. Countries that were expected to benefit more from the reopening of the economy and a faster pace of vaccination had recently outperformed others. At the sectoral level, euro area banking had been the best-performing sector for the year to date, benefiting from an improving domestic economy, rising bond yields and cheap funding costs through the targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs). However, despite improved market sentiment, euro area bank valuations remained depressed in historical and international comparison. Page 2 of 19

The global environment and economic and monetary developments in the euro area Mr Lane reviewed the global environment and the recent economic and monetary developments in the euro area. As regards the external environment, progress in overcoming the pandemic, especially in advanced economies, was reflected in developments in Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) as leading indicators of economic activity. Manufacturing PMIs had recovered quickly but had also stabilised more recently, partly on account of bottlenecks in production. At the same time, there had been a very significant and sharp increase in the global services output PMI. The recovery in global trade had so far been very strong, which reflected a close link between trade and manufacturing. Oil prices had risen since the Governing Council's April monetary policy meeting (+7.7%) and also relative to the assumptions embedded in the June Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area at the cut-off date (+3.9%). In US dollar terms, oil prices were now broadly back at their pre-pandemic levels. Also since the April meeting, the euro had appreciated slightly against the US dollar but was broadly unchanged in nominal effective terms - although it was quite elevated when compared with its spring 2020 level. Turning to the euro area, in the first quarter of 2021 the economy had experienced a consumption-led drop in GDP growth. Looser restrictions were expected to enable a rebound in activity as of the second quarter. At the sectoral level, manufacturing had been held back by supply-side constraints related to semiconductors and shipping, which in turn had weighed on first quarter output. In addition, the services sector had continued to be adversely affected by distancing measures and by a lack of demand. The hardest hit high-contact services, such as travel, accommodation and food, were still lagging, though clearly improving. The improving pandemic situation was reflected in strongly rising levels of confidence, as seen, for instance, in the Economic Sentiment Indicator and PMI data to May. Regarding the components of GDP, consumer spending had decreased by 2.3% quarter on quarter in real terms in the first quarter of 2021. With households having gradually become more optimistic, consumption was expected to increase strongly in the second and third quarters of the year before levelling off. While the saving ratio was expected to fall, it was important to keep in mind that growth in household disposable income had been sustained by substantial public income support over recent quarters. As the economy recovered, labour income should again contribute more to growth in household income. Investment had continued to support the economic recovery. Housing investment in the first quarter of the year had continued to grow, by 0.5% quarter on quarter, while firms had also flagged significant shortages of labour and materials, as well as a near-record lengthening of supplier delivery times. For Page 3 of 19

business investment, recent data indicated a rebound also in the second quarter of 2021, after a 0.4% quarter-on-quarter contraction in the first quarter. Turning to euro area trade, order-based indicators signalled strong momentum, while the recovery in extra-euro area goods exports had slowed during the first months of the year. Euro area manufacturers had struggled to source semiconductors as a consequence of input shortages and were affected by disruptions in shipping. Assessing labour market developments, hard indicators had continued to show weakness while soft indicators were signalling improvements. Employment was still about 2.2% below pre-pandemic levels and the latest employment figure for the first quarter of 2021 was -0.3% (quarter on quarter), on account of the contraction in real GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. While the unemployment rate reflected a slight improvement, broader measures of labour underutilisation had remained high. In line with the recovery in the economy, forward-looking employment indicators had turned positive. The June staff projections included upward revisions to the level of economic activity. Real GDP was projected to grow by 4.6% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022 (revised up by 0.6 percentage points for both years), and by 2.1% in 2023 (unchanged). Overall, the faster pace of the recovery was broad-based across demand components. To address the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and its influence on economic developments, alternative mild and severe scenarios had been prepared once again, as part of the June projection exercise. Turning to nominal developments, inflation in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) had increased from 1.3% in March to 1.6% in April and 2.0% in May 2021, according to Eurostat's flash release. Positive energy-related base effects - linked to the strong fall in energy inflation in 2020 - had been dominating developments in headline inflation since February 2021. Meanwhile, the role of some temporary factors, such as seasonal sales or changes in HICP weights, had been waning in recent months. HICP inflation excluding energy and food had broadly moved sideways between March and May 2021, at 0.9%, which was still somewhat below the level observed before the pandemic. Negotiated wage growth had decreased substantially to 1.4% in the first quarter of 2021, well below the 1.8% recorded, on average, in 2020. Compensation per employee and compensation per hour had continued to be strongly affected by job retention schemes. At the same time, the GDP deflator had increased from 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 1.5% in the first quarter of 2021. Pronounced rises in input costs (linked to surging commodity price inflation, substantial increases in shipping costs and supply shortages of some raw materials) had led to upward pressures at the early Page 4 of 19

stages of the pricing chain. However, so far, higher pipeline pressures for intermediate goods had fed through to later stages of the pricing chain only to a very limited extent. Euro area producer price inflation for non-food consumer goods - a key measure of pipeline pressures for non-energy industrial goods - had stood at 1.0% in April, up from 0.9% in March and 0.6% in February. In the June staff projections, headline inflation was projected to average 1.9% in 2021 and to decline to 1.5% and 1.4% in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Compared with the March staff projections, the projection for HICP inflation had been revised up for 2021 and 2022 and was unchanged for 2023. HICP inflation excluding energy and food was projected to increase from 1.1% in 2021 to 1.3% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023, revised up throughout the projection horizon due to upward effects from rising global inflationary pressures and more positive developments in slack. Turning to market-based measures of inflation compensation, inflation-linked swap (ILS) rates had continued to recover, especially in shorter maturities. The one-year forward ILS rate one year ahead had increased by 23 basis points to 1.27% since the Governing Council's April monetary policy meeting, while the five-year forward ILS rate five years ahead had risen by 7 basis points to stand at 1.60%. As regards financial conditions in the euro area, asset prices across financial markets had mirrored improvements in the economic outlook. Equity and corporate bond markets were reflecting an improving outlook for growth and near-term credit risk. Long-termrisk-free rates and GDP-weighted sovereign bond yields had increased somewhat further since the March Governing Council monetary policy meeting and stood above their pre-pandemic levels. Turning to monetary developments, annual M3 growth had declined to 9.2% in April from 10% in March. While the first four months of 2021 had seen a moderation in broad money growth, it had been driven by special factors. M3 growth had continued to be driven by Eurosystem purchases and, up to March, resilient lending to the private sector, which had supported the liquidity buffers of firms and the deposits of households. Bank lending to firms had seen net redemptions in April after the large positive inflow in March, which reflected the decision by some banks to frontload their lending to March to meet the lending benchmark for the TLTRO. The outflow in April might have also reflected decreased liquidity needs, as the sectors most affected by the pandemic showed signs of recovery. Bank lending rates to firms had increased in April, more than offsetting the decline observed in March. Fiscal support had been scaled up further, especially for 2021, with a substantial additional stimulus since the March staff projections. A higher stimulus funded by the Next Generation EU (NGEU) programme was projected to provide significant growth support over the forecast horizon. According to the June fiscal projection, after the massive fiscal response to the pandemic crisis in 2020, the euro Page 5 of 19

