Accountant faces pressure to turn on Trump in criminal probe

March 7 (Reuters) - When lawyers asked Donald Trump more
than a decade ago to identify who estimated values on some of
his signature properties, he shrugged and pointed to his
longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg.
“I think ultimately probably Mr. Weisselberg,” he said,
testifying in 2007 in a defamation lawsuit he brought against a
journalist, a case that hinged on whether Trump had inflated the
value of his business empire. “I never got too much involved,
other than I would give my opinion.”
A judge dismissed that suit, but Trump’s comments illustrate
the challenges now facing Weisselberg, 73, as he comes under
scrutiny in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s investigation
into whether the former U.S. president and his Trump
Organization committed financial crimes.
Few people have been as deeply involved in Trump’s finances
as Weisselberg, a trusted figure in Trump’s family business who
began working for Trump’s father, Fred, in 1973 at the company’s
Brooklyn office, paying bills and tracking the rental payments
from apartment towers.
Legal experts and a source familiar with the criminal
investigation say prosecutors’ apparent goal is to convince
Weisselberg to cooperate with the probe into Trump’s dealings.
“They want him to turn,” said the person familiar with the
investigation.
A spokesman for Vance declined to comment. Lawyers for
Weisselberg and Trump did not respond to requests for comment.
The Manhattan district attorney said in an August filing
that the office is investigating “possibly extensive and
protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organization, though
he has not fully disclosed the scope of the probe. In a
September filing, he said “mountainous” misconduct allegations
could justify a grand jury probe into possible tax fraud,
insurance fraud and falsifying business records.
Vance’s office and a separate civil probe by New York
Attorney General Letitia James are both examining whether Trump
misrepresented the value of his assets for tax benefits, among
other potential violations.
Weisselberg’s unique position in the Trump Organization puts
him among a small number of people who could provide prosecutors
with crucial evidence of intent to commit fraud. Legal experts
say Trump may try to put distance between himself and any
controversial valuations of his properties and businesses by
citing Weisselberg’s role as financial gatekeeper, as he did in
the 2007 defamation case.
“It may very well be that Weisselberg will be Trump’s
defense in a criminal case,” said Michael Bachner, a defense
attorney who once worked as a prosecutor with Vance in the
Manhattan office.
If Trump argues that he merely relied on the advice of his
accountants and lawyers, Weisselberg could be in the position of
having to take the heat himself for any potentially fraudulent
dealings, Bachner said - unless the accountant makes a deal with
prosecutors and implicates Trump.
“If I’m Trump, I’ve got to be nervous about this,” he said.
The source familiar with the investigation said that, in
addition to scrutinizing Weisselberg, prosecutors also asked
questions about his sons, who also had connections with Trump:
Jack Weisselberg, a director at Ladder Capital - a real estate
investment firm that’s been a creditor for four Trump properties
- and Barry Weisselberg, who managed skating rinks under Trump
contracts with New York City.
Ladder Capital did not respond to requests for comment.
Other Ladder executives, but not Jack Weisselberg, appear on
loan documents involving Trump.
Jack and Barry Weisselberg did not respond to requests for
comment.
UNIQUE POSITION OF TRUST
On March 1, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump's
last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private, Vance’s
office obtained millions of pages of records on Trump’s taxes
and finances. His office has also added a prosecutor experienced
in organized crime and corruption, Mark Pomerantz, to the Trump
investigation team, and interviewed staff at Ladder Capital.
As the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer and
executive vice president, Weisselberg developed a unique
position of trust with Trump, according to interviews with four
former Trump Organization officials. The accountant handled
Trump’s personal finances as well as the company’s most
sensitive financial information, the officials said.
Barbara Res, Trump’s former construction manager, said
Weisselberg was part of the Trump family’s inner circle, but he
kept an unassuming profile. “He was the only one of the
executives who would refer to Donald as Mr. Trump,” she said.
“He was that kind of guy.”
Res said Trump trusted Weisselberg as a pair of eyes to make
sure Trump’s other accountants and lawyers were doing their
jobs. “Allen wouldn’t go outside the company,” she said. “Allen
wouldn’t talk; Allen could be trusted to keep things quiet.”
When Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen,
arranged for a hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy
Daniels, Weisselberg was involved in cutting the checks, Cohen
testified in a February 2019 hearing held by a committee of the
U.S. House of Representatives. Weisselberg obtained limited
immunity from federal prosecutors to provide information in the
investigation that targeted Cohen; he was not charged with
wrongdoing. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign
finance violations.
Vance could seek a court order granting him access to
Weisselberg’s testimony in the federal case against Cohen, legal
experts said.
During the 2019 committee hearing, Cohen identified
Weisselberg as one of the Trump executives who knew that Trump
inflated assets in statements to insurance companies for the
purpose of reducing premiums. In response to questions from
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cohen said
he could not confirm a New York Times report on whether Trump
under-reported values on inherited real estate to reduce his
taxes.
“Who would know the answers to those questions?” she asked.
“Allen Weisselberg,” Cohen said.
