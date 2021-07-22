Log in
Accresa : Partners With Collaborative Health Partners to Facilitate Expansion of Fee-Based Primary Care Delivery Model

07/22/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Innovative technology platform will support mainstream expansion of fee-based primary care and other emerging healthcare payment models.

Accresa, a technology provider focused on healthcare payments solutions for employers and provider networks, and Collaborative Health Partners, a clinically integrated network of care providers who are committed to maximizing the value of healthcare services provided to patients throughout the Central and Southern Virginia area, are pleased to announce a partnership that will help employers implement and manage a fee-based primary care benefits offering for their employee population.

Fee-based primary care is an alternative to the traditional fee-for-service payment model that allows patients to access a defined set of primary and preventive care services for a fixed monthly or annual fee. Because physicians do not file claims for these services, fee-based primary care removes much of the cost and administrative burden associated with paying for routine care through a third-party payer. Doctors can spend more time with their patients, and patients have an easier way to access care whenever they need it.

Through the partnership, Accresa will deploy its payments and administration platform across the entire Collaborative Health Partners network, allowing employers to offer a fee-based primary care benefit as an integrated part of the group health plan, and giving employees access to CHP’s network of physicians across the markets it serves.

“Our belief is that more primary care engagement leads to better health outcomes and lower healthcare costs,” said Shawn Crawford, CEO of Collaborative Health Partners. “In collaboration with the employer, we help reduce the financial barriers that may prevent employees from seeing a primary care physician and, in doing so, help reduce overall healthcare spend.”

“We’re thrilled to work with the team at CHP to help make fee-based primary care available to more employers and employees across the country,” said Accresa CEO William Short. “Collaboration around this shared mission is what will ultimately drive meaningful change to the system.”

About Accresa

Accresa is the first payment technology platform to make direct primary care and other emerging healthcare models accessible within workplace benefit plans. Through its robust payments technology and easy-to-use administrative platform, Accresa connects employers and their employees with a growing national network of primary care physicians, clinics, medical groups, and health systems all focused on our shared vision for delivering a better healthcare experience. For more information about Accresa, visit www.accresa.com.

About Collaborative Health Partners

Collaborative Health Partners (CHP) brings together independent physicians and specialists to streamline care, increase cost efficiencies and improve access to community resources. Because CHP has the largest primary care network in Central Virginia, they have a deeper, more patient-focused platform to align around quality and cost in a way not achievable in traditional health care models.


© Business Wire 2021
