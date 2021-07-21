Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AccuRisk Holdings LLC : Announces Acquisition of Tandem Medical Solutions

07/21/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AccuRisk Holdings LLC, a managing general underwriter specializing in medical stop loss, occupational accident and supplemental health products for small and mid-sized businesses, has acquired Tandem Medical Solutions.

Founded in 2016 by parent company Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC (ResRe), Tandem Medical Solutions offers medical GAP insurance solutions designed to help reduce employers’ health plan costs and out-of-pocket expenses for employees. Tandem’s products are designed to fit underneath an employer sponsored medical plan as an expense reimbursement product and includes the first combined benefit plan that covers both inpatient and outpatient procedures equally. Tandem underwrites and distributes medical GAP insurance in 37 states.

AccuRisk Holdings CEO Dan Boisvert stated, “Our focus has always been on providing innovative insurance products to the marketplace, and our acquisition of Tandem Medical is an opportunity to continue providing better results for our clients.”

Tandem Medical Solutions is joining AccuRisk as part of AccuRisk Ancillary Solutions, which was formed in October 2020 with a focus on developing and sourcing new products in the Ancillary marketplace. AccuRisk Ancillary President, Joyce Segall, stated, “We are excited to welcome Tandem as a key part of our strategy to grow our underwriting and distribution expertise in the Supplemental Health space.”

About AccuRisk Solutions LLC

AccuRisk Solutions LLC is a Chicago-based Managing General Underwriter focused on providing its producers with innovative insurance products and outstanding customer service. The AccuRisk executive management team is composed of proven leaders within the industry who are driven to provide better results for clients. AccuRisk partners with leading insurance carriers and healthcare visionaries to provide a comprehensive array of healthcare and employee benefit solutions. Their objective is to assist producers in providing their employer clients with unique and cost-effective solutions. AccuRisk Solutions is jointly owned by the Ardonagh Group and Amynta Group. For more information, please visit accurisksolutions.com.

About Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC

With over 100 years of combined experience, Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC has the knowledge, connections, adaptability and focus to bring new products into the marketplace. We are committed to providing high quality supplemental health products to our distribution partners. Our suite of products exists to provide the latest and most innovative solutions designed to reduce employer’s costs and employee’s out of pocket expenses. For more information and a complete list of products, please visit resolutionre.com or call 800-849-5542.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pTRADEUP ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Partial Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option
PR
01:59pUNION BANKSHARES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:58pAMC : Announces August Highlights for Targeted Streaming Services
PU
01:58pNON-TOXIC DRILLING MUD : Cleanup complete near Solway, MN
PU
01:58pCOCA COLA : Transcript Q2 2021
PU
01:58pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
01:58pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Six New England Net-Leased Asset Sales in 30 Days
PU
01:58pTHE FUTURE OF TRAVEL LOYALTY : How To Get Your Customer To Stick Around When Reward Point Balances Hit Zero
PU
01:58pDIVERSEY : Oxivir Tb Kills COVID-19 in 15-Seconds According to Recent Tests, Expanding the Claim from Oxivir Excel
PU
01:58pZEALAND PHARMA A/S : Transaction Under Share Repurchase Program (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : British homes, businesses unprepared for climate change, Aviva says
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Avast, Asos, Compass, Halliburton, Intertek...
3COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Netflix growth plan tops Wall St watchlist as lockdown love fades
4Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
5SAAB AB (PUBL) : SAAB'S RESULTS JANUARY-JUNE 2021: Strong sales growth and positive cash flow

HOT NEWS