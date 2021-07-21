AccuRisk Holdings LLC : Announces Acquisition of Tandem Medical Solutions

AccuRisk Holdings LLC, a managing general underwriter specializing in medical stop loss, occupational accident and supplemental health products for small and mid-sized businesses, has acquired Tandem Medical Solutions.

Founded in 2016 by parent company Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC (ResRe), Tandem Medical Solutions offers medical GAP insurance solutions designed to help reduce employers’ health plan costs and out-of-pocket expenses for employees. Tandem’s products are designed to fit underneath an employer sponsored medical plan as an expense reimbursement product and includes the first combined benefit plan that covers both inpatient and outpatient procedures equally. Tandem underwrites and distributes medical GAP insurance in 37 states.

AccuRisk Holdings CEO Dan Boisvert stated, “Our focus has always been on providing innovative insurance products to the marketplace, and our acquisition of Tandem Medical is an opportunity to continue providing better results for our clients.”

Tandem Medical Solutions is joining AccuRisk as part of AccuRisk Ancillary Solutions, which was formed in October 2020 with a focus on developing and sourcing new products in the Ancillary marketplace. AccuRisk Ancillary President, Joyce Segall, stated, “We are excited to welcome Tandem as a key part of our strategy to grow our underwriting and distribution expertise in the Supplemental Health space.”

About AccuRisk Solutions LLC

AccuRisk Solutions LLC is a Chicago-based Managing General Underwriter focused on providing its producers with innovative insurance products and outstanding customer service. The AccuRisk executive management team is composed of proven leaders within the industry who are driven to provide better results for clients. AccuRisk partners with leading insurance carriers and healthcare visionaries to provide a comprehensive array of healthcare and employee benefit solutions. Their objective is to assist producers in providing their employer clients with unique and cost-effective solutions. AccuRisk Solutions is jointly owned by the Ardonagh Group and Amynta Group. For more information, please visit accurisksolutions.com.

About Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC

With over 100 years of combined experience, Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC has the knowledge, connections, adaptability and focus to bring new products into the marketplace. We are committed to providing high quality supplemental health products to our distribution partners. Our suite of products exists to provide the latest and most innovative solutions designed to reduce employer’s costs and employee’s out of pocket expenses. For more information and a complete list of products, please visit resolutionre.com or call 800-849-5542.

