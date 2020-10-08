Log in
AccuRisk Solutions LLC : Announces Acquisition in Texas Non-Subscriber Market

10/08/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

AccuRisk Solutions LLC, a national industry leader in Managing General Underwriting, is pleased to announce its upcoming acquisition of Great American Insurance Group’s renewal rights to their book of Texas non-subscription business. The parties have come to a mutual agreement of terms and AccuRisk is set to acquire the rights of the Texas non-subscription business upon the closing of the deal.

AccuRisk CEO Dan Boisvert stated, “The acquisition of Great American Insurance Group’s renewal rights to their Texas non-subscription business reemphasizes AccuRisks’s commitment to be an industry leader in the Texas non-subscription market and to the occupational market in general,” stated Daniel Boisvert, CEO of AccuRisk. “With this acquisition, we are continuing to expand on the strong retail agent base that Great American has developed and are looking forward to providing retail brokers with new and innovative products and services that will help them grow their businesses.”

Craig Lindner, CEO of Great American Insurance Group, stated, “We are excited to join AccuRisk Solutions. Our Texas non-subscription business model aligns with AccuRisk’s with further expansion and enhancement of the non-subscriber options available to employers within Texas.”

About AccuRisk Solutions LLC

AccuRisk Solutions LLC is a Chicago-based Managing General Underwriter focused on providing its producers with innovative insurance products and outstanding customer service. The AccuRisk executive management team is composed of proven leaders within the industry who are driven to provide better results for clients. AccuRisk partners with leading insurance carriers and healthcare visionaries to provide a comprehensive array of healthcare and employee benefit solutions. Their objective is to assist producers in providing their employer clients with unique and cost-effective solutions. Visit www.accurisksolutions.com.

About Great American Insurance Group

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. They also specialize in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institution, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed September 11, 2019).


© Business Wire 2020
