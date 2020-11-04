Accumen Proudly Supports the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management (SABM) Patient Blood Management Awareness Week

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. This week, Accumen is partnering with the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management (SABM) to celebrate Patient Blood Management Awareness Week and educate patients and healthcare professionals about patient blood management and transfusion overuse.

SABM is a nonprofit professional society comprised of a network of medical practitioners from a wide variety of medical and scientific disciplines, who are dedicated to improving health outcomes, increasing safety, and reducing healthcare costs through the advancement of scientific knowledge and practice in patient blood management.

During this week, Accumen is promoting awareness of effective patient blood management strategies through new educational resources, social media activities, and a co-hosted webinar with SABM clinical leaders on Friday, November 6 (register here).

“Accumen considers SABM an anchor partner and we have spent the past 10 years positively impacting healthcare together. Our shared vision and work continue to align. We always make patients our priority as we counsel and build blood management programs in health systems across the country,” said BG Porter, Accumen chief executive officer. “I am excited to see this critical, collaborative work continue for years to come as several key members of the SABM organization sit on our Medical Advisory Council, partnering with our clinical nurse and operations team to bring best practice programming to our clients and the larger healthcare industry.

For institutions or organizations needing access to COVID-19-related patient blood management resources, please review the available materials in Accumen’s COVID-19 Resource Center. Accumen also provides laboratory and supply chain rapid response tools, personal protective equipment, and other strategic pandemic resources through its COVID-19 Resource Center.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

Accumen Contact

Kimberly MacDowell, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 858.621.3167 | Email: kmacdowell@accumen.com

2111 E Highland Ave, Ste 145 | Phoenix, AZ 85016

Media Contact

Lisa Osborne, CEO

Rana Healthcare Solutions

Phone: 206.992.5245 | Email: lisa@ranahealth.com

Attachment

Accumen Inc 858.621.3167 afreed@accumen.com