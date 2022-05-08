Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Accused Bucha attackers targeted in U.S. visa bans on Russian officers

05/08/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that new U.S. visa bans on more than 2,600 Russian and Belarusian military officials included personnel believed to have operated in Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv where Russian forces are accused of executing residents.

Announcing a new policy of visa restrictions targeting Russian and pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, the State Department said it imposed bans on 2,596 members of the Russian military and 13 Belarusian military officials. The visa bans apply to the officials and their immediate family members.

"Included among this group are personnel who reportedly took part in Russian military activities in Bucha, the horrors of which have shocked the world," Blinken said in a statement.

Reuters recently published a special report including new details https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/ukraine-crisis-bucha-killings-soldiers about the forces who occupied Bucha.

Ukrainian officials have said hundreds of civilians have been found dead after Russian troops left the town. Russian officials have said the killings were faked.

The visa bans came amid a raft of new U.S. sanctions after President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday and pledged to further isolate Russia and its economy.

The State Department also blacklisted eight Russian maritime-related companies and 69 vessels, which would now appear of a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list that blocks them from doing business in the United States or with U.S. persons.

The companies targeted include the Russian Ministry of Defense's shipping company and Fertoing, a specialized marine engineering company that produces remotely operated subsea equipment but would now be blocked from accessing U.S. technologies, Blinken said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

By Simon Lewis


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pIslamic state claims responsibility for deadly attack in egypt's…
RE
03:27pWildfire threatens 'cultural genocide' in New Mexico villages
RE
02:47pRussian attacks on rail system fail to paralyze 'lifeline of Ukraine'
RE
02:46pAlgeria authorises purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie- statement
RE
02:40pAccused Bucha attackers targeted in U.S. visa bans on Russian officers
RE
02:31pCanada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv
RE
02:21pG7 agrees to intensify economic pressure Putin, UK PM says
RE
02:20pG7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war
RE
02:18pProspect of Marcos revival looms as Philippines votes for new president
RE
01:58pUk pm said g7 partners needed to intensify their diplomatic lobb…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight
2G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukra..
3Capco Says Co And Shaftesbury Confirm They Are In Advanced Discussions ..
4Chile constitutional assembly does not okay expanded state mining right..
5G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukra..

HOT NEWS