Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acetone Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic | SpendEdge

01/08/2021 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SpendEdge forecast the global Acetone market is expected to grow by USD 3.2 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005122/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Acetone Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Acetone Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Acetone market– Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Acetone market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Acetone Companies:

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA
  • Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U
  • Altivia

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Acetone 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Acetone market report covers the following areas:

  • Acetone Market Size
  • Acetone Market Trends
  • Acetone Market Analysis

Acetone Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Acetone Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Acetone market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Acetone market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Acetone market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Acetone market vendors

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Pesticides - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The pesticides will grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2.5%-3.0% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Barium Sulfate - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The barium sulfate will grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 3%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : The Almanac
AQ
03:21aON THIS DAY : 6 killed, 13 injured including Rep. Giffords in shooting
AQ
03:16aACETONE MARKET : Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic | SpendEdge
BU
03:15aRussia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
RE
03:12aPETS AT HOME : expects fiscal-year profit to benefit from essential retailer tag
RE
03:12aDAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:12aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 08 Jan 2021
PU
03:12aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (5ODE)
PU
03:11aM&S clothing sales hammered by lockdowns in three months to Christmas
RE
03:10aFORTESCUE METALS : Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 12% in December
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
4Wall St tops new highs on Democrat-driven stimulus hopes
5CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ