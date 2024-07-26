July 26 (Reuters) - Pershing Square USA, a fund managed by billionaire Bill Ackman, has postponed its initial public offering, according to a notice on the New York Stock Exchange's website on Friday. (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
