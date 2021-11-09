Log in
Acorio Expands Operations into Canada

11/09/2021 | 10:35am EST
As the ServiceNow ecosystem continues to grow in North America, Acorio puts roots down to serve Canadian clients with in-country resources

Acorio, an NTT DATA company, announced today that it is expanding its operations in Canada to better serve its ServiceNow Canadian clients with local resources. The company, which already has some representation in Canada, plans to hire aggressively in the Canadian market beginning in early 2022.

“Canada is not a new client market for Acorio, but there is a growing ServiceNow talent pool in the country that makes now the optimal time to grow our operations there,” Marci Parker, Vice President of Client Delivery, Acorio, said. “Through NTT DATA, we have a great opportunity to connect with talent in the market like never before. As we look at the post-pandemic world, it’s more important than ever to serve our clients with local resources, which is why we are also in the early stages of expanding into Central America and growing our operations in Spain.”

ServiceNow skills are on the rise globally but the steep learning curve given the complexity of the platform has created a very competitive market for top talent. Acorio, through its Accelerate program, is committed to growing its employee base and helping them advance to the next level in their career as ServiceNow developers, technicians, and strategic consultants.

Headquartered in Boston and servicing nine regions around the world, Acorio is committed to helping clients digitally transform their businesses. In doing so, the company is focused on finding talent in-market, growing its deep bench of ServiceNow experts, and providing continued growth opportunities among its diverse employee population.

“As we grow the Acorio business, what’s most exciting is finding great global talent,” Parker said. “The diversity of people across our organization is what differentiates our culture and has made us the top pure-play ServiceNow consultancy globally. I look forward to our Canadian colleagues bringing their own flair and expertise to the Acorio and NTT DATA family, much like our colleagues in our Spain office have.”

About Acorio

An Elite ServiceNow partner, Acorio, an NTT DATA company, is the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy in the world. Our commitment is to our clients, to inspire and guide them to realize immediate ROI and ensure long-term success along their entire ServiceNow journey. The firm now employs 300 employees focusing 100 percent on ServiceNow. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Acorio has nine regional hubs across the U.S. and an international presence in Spain and Australia. The consultancy serves Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients in multiple industries ranging from healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, to high tech and retail.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS