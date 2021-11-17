Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acorn Capital : Application for quotation of securities - ACQ

11/17/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ACORN CAPITAL INVESTMENT FUND LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 18, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ACQ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

16,912,806

18/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ACORN CAPITAL INVESTMENT FUND LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

167595897

1.3

ASX issuer code

ACQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

20-Oct-2021 08:46

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

ACQ

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The Appendix 3B noted that 16,912,330 shares were to be issued. 16,912,806 shares are to be issued, an additional 476 shares

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

ACQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

18/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

16,912,806

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.60000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pVENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX : VMC) Parallel Lode at Youanmi Continues to Emerge
AQ
05:58pTETRA : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pSurge Battery Closes Acquisition of Nickel Claims with Nickel Rock Resources
AQ
05:56pWEBSITE BUILDER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Gator Builder, Squarespace, Wix & More Savings Rounded Up by Save Bubble
BU
05:56pAltech Chemicals Ltd Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant
AW
05:52pLinking cimate action to lasting outcomes for the world's poorest
PU
05:52pORION MINERALS : targets Net-Zero Carbon Emissions at Prieska Mine
PU
05:52pACORN CAPITAL : Application for quotation of securities - ACQ
PU
05:52pBCI MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - BCI
PU
05:52pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Presentation Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..
3Baidu warns of ad revenue slowdown after quarterly results beat
4Tapestry, Inc. Prices $500 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
5ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..

HOT NEWS