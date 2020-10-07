Acquia : Named to 2020 UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech List

Digital experience company Acquia is proud to be recognised as one of several organisations on the 2020 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list, launched this morning by Great Place to Work® UK. This comes on the heels of the Acquia India office being named a Great Place to Work for exemplifying a “People First” culture. Both lists are directly based on employee feedback quantifying their work experience at Acquia.

“It is an honour to be recognised as a Great Place to Work, particularly across multiple global locations,” said Julia Birkett, senior director of people, Acquia. “We’re continuously focused on supporting our staff’s growth and success, particularly in this challenging year. We’re working remotely, but know we’re stronger together, so have looked for creative new ways to continue to make our workplace welcoming and empowering for all.”

Open communication is the basis for engagement, productivity, and a collaborative work environment at Acquia. The company has stepped up its focus and investments in supporting the health and wellness of all employees in a year when creating work-life balance is a struggle for many. Acquia also continues to give back to local communities in ways that support employees’ interests and priorities.

In addition, Acquia supports professional growth through initiatives such as the Compass Program, which helps employees with fewer than three years of work experience develop core skills. Other programs for Acquians at every stage of their career and across locations support their continued development.

“Especially during these times of crisis and uncertainty, it’s incredible to see the number of organisations within UK’s tech space that have prioritised building a positive employee experience,” says Ben Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “In this, our 3rd year of recognising UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech, we’ve seen many organisations find innovative and creative solutions in continuing to drive their great workplace culture remotely. We hope that by highlighting our Tech list recipients, other employers will be encouraged to put their people strategy at the heart of their business and continue to implement policies, practices and programmes that sustain an impactful and consistently great employee experience for all.”

Acquia is the open digital experience platform that enables organizations to build, host, analyze and communicate with their customers at scale through websites and digital applications. As the trusted open source leader, we use adaptive intelligence to produce better business outcomes for CX leaders. To learn more, visit acquia.com.

Great Place to Work® UK is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. We help employers improve recruitment, retention and productivity by putting employees at the heart of the organisation, analysing what they think and feel, and identifying the real issues that need to be addressed. Part of a global organisation, we apply data and insights from over 100 million employees across the world to benchmark individual performance and advise employers on how to continuously improve employee engagement and wellbeing to help build and sustain business performance. We run the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech awards to enable the organisations we work with to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand and inspire others to take action.

