Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acquia : Named to 2020 UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Digital experience company Acquia is proud to be recognised as one of several organisations on the 2020 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list, launched this morning by Great Place to Work® UK. This comes on the heels of the Acquia India office being named a Great Place to Work for exemplifying a “People First” culture. Both lists are directly based on employee feedback quantifying their work experience at Acquia.

“It is an honour to be recognised as a Great Place to Work, particularly across multiple global locations,” said Julia Birkett, senior director of people, Acquia. “We’re continuously focused on supporting our staff’s growth and success, particularly in this challenging year. We’re working remotely, but know we’re stronger together, so have looked for creative new ways to continue to make our workplace welcoming and empowering for all.”

Open communication is the basis for engagement, productivity, and a collaborative work environment at Acquia. The company has stepped up its focus and investments in supporting the health and wellness of all employees in a year when creating work-life balance is a struggle for many. Acquia also continues to give back to local communities in ways that support employees’ interests and priorities.

In addition, Acquia supports professional growth through initiatives such as the Compass Program, which helps employees with fewer than three years of work experience develop core skills. Other programs for Acquians at every stage of their career and across locations support their continued development.

“Especially during these times of crisis and uncertainty, it’s incredible to see the number of organisations within UK’s tech space that have prioritised building a positive employee experience,” says Ben Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “In this, our 3rd year of recognising UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech, we’ve seen many organisations find innovative and creative solutions in continuing to drive their great workplace culture remotely. We hope that by highlighting our Tech list recipients, other employers will be encouraged to put their people strategy at the heart of their business and continue to implement policies, practices and programmes that sustain an impactful and consistently great employee experience for all.”

About Acquia
Acquia is the open digital experience platform that enables organizations to build, host, analyze and communicate with their customers at scale through websites and digital applications. As the trusted open source leader, we use adaptive intelligence to produce better business outcomes for CX leaders. To learn more, visit acquia.com.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® UK is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. We help employers improve recruitment, retention and productivity by putting employees at the heart of the organisation, analysing what they think and feel, and identifying the real issues that need to be addressed. Part of a global organisation, we apply data and insights from over 100 million employees across the world to benchmark individual performance and advise employers on how to continuously improve employee engagement and wellbeing to help build and sustain business performance. We run the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech awards to enable the organisations we work with to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand and inspire others to take action.

All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:14aNATIXIS : monthly equity distribution at September 30,2020
AQ
04:14aNATIXIS : monthly equity distribution at September 30,2020
GL
04:13aATTRAQT : Ex-CEO of Attraqt launches new software business, Advanced Commerce
AQ
04:13aBRASKEM S A : America Becomes an Operation Clean Sweep® blue Member
AQ
04:11aMORGAN STANLEY : An Uncharted Path To The New Normal For Venture Capital Firms
AQ
04:10aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Dividend/Distribution - NABPD
PU
04:10aSSAB : Invitation to SSAB's third quarter 2020 results briefing
PU
04:10aEQUINOR : Covid-19 pandemic and weakened Norwegian krone drive cost increases for projects under development, postponing the start-up of some projects
PU
04:10aCNB foreign exchange transactions
PU
04:10aPOSCO : #2 No More Heavy Rebar, Meet SP-CIP Pile
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
2BMW AG : BMW : posts solid third-quarter sales growth
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group