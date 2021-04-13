Acquia : CDP Provides Data-Driven Customer Insights for J.Crew

International omnichannel retailer targets customers with hyper-relevant content, drives demand, and maximizes data accuracy

Digital experience company Acquia today announced that J.Crew is using Acquia’s Customer Data Platform (CDP), a customer insights and machine learning platform, to drive measurable performance improvements with the brand’s marketing campaigns.

“We’re thrilled that one of the most iconic global retail brands trusts Acquia CDP to engage with customers online and in stores,” said Lynne Capozzi, CMO of Acquia. “Acquia CDP was built to be a single source of truth, providing trustworthy data that drives real business results. As we say at Acquia, business decisions are only as good as the data that are informing them. We’re proud to help J.Crew achieve exceptional results with machine learning and advanced analytics.”

In one recent J.Crew email marketing campaign that targeted a cashmere audience segment, the brand returned double-digit lifts over the “business-as-usual” audience in average order value (AOV), conversion rates, open rates and click rates. The cashmere audience was 10% of the full circulation and drove almost 50% of the total demand.

Like many leading retailers, J.Crew was working with a marketing service provider (MSP) for years, and was not fully leveraging its customer data across physical stores and online interactions. This incomplete data consistency and quality impacted J.Crew’s ability to maximize their customers’ lifetime value (LTV) across brands. As such, J.Crew required a platform that could provide self-service business insights, without having to rely on an MSP to run every query.

Here are just a few of the ways Acquia CDP is helping J.Crew target customers with hyper-relevant content, drive demand and maximize data accuracy:

Feeding clean, consistent data across channels: J.Crew uses Acquia CDP to feed customer data into their call center and has been delighted with the quality of the data provided by Acquia CDP’s deduplication, aggregation and calculations.

J.Crew uses Acquia CDP to feed customer data into their call center and has been delighted with the quality of the data provided by Acquia CDP’s deduplication, aggregation and calculations. Powering self-service analytics : J.Crew analysts have query access to Acquia data, and can use it with other data sources and business intelligence/machine learning tools. Marketing teams can create segments and act quickly based on customer data. For example, in the event of a store closure, J.Crew can now retarget customers in minutes and redirect them to another store in their area.

: J.Crew analysts have query access to Acquia data, and can use it with other data sources and business intelligence/machine learning tools. Marketing teams can create segments and act quickly based on customer data. For example, in the event of a store closure, J.Crew can now retarget customers in minutes and redirect them to another store in their area. Creating a data hub for partners and internal teams: J.Crew uses Acquia CDP as a data hub to distribute feeds to their partners, including their digital agencies, call center, branded credit card vendor, and more. The CDP also pushes data into the brand’s email service provider, social media accounts, web personalization platform and business intelligence tools. J.Crew also uses Acquia CDP for direct mail activities, processing lists and tracking direct mail campaign performance.

J.Crew uses Acquia CDP as a data hub to distribute feeds to their partners, including their digital agencies, call center, branded credit card vendor, and more. The CDP also pushes data into the brand’s email service provider, social media accounts, web personalization platform and business intelligence tools. J.Crew also uses Acquia CDP for direct mail activities, processing lists and tracking direct mail campaign performance. Leveraging machine learning models: Acquia CDP’s machine learning models also provide J.Crew with daily customer scores on numerous models, including “likelihood to buy” and “likelihood to pay full price.” J.Crew uses Acquia CDP’s data to feed and train their custom machine learning models, which helps marketers create targeted audiences and activate them in campaigns.

To read more about Acquia and J.Crew’s partnership, please visit https://www.acquia.com/resources/case-studies/jcrew.

About Acquia

Acquia is the open digital experience platform that enables organizations to build, host, analyze and communicate with their customers at scale through websites and digital applications. As the trusted open source leader, we use artificial intelligence to produce better business outcomes for CX leaders.

About J.Crew Group

J.Crew Group is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer of women's, men's, and children's apparel, shoes, and accessories. As of April 1, 2021, the Company operates 152 J.Crew retail stores, 143 Madewell stores, and 147 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States, and also maintains J.Crew, Madewell, and J.Crew Factory websites. For more information visit jcrew.com, madewell.com and jcrewfactory.com.

All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005248/en/