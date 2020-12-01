Acquisition of a centrally located property in Sion by the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

As planned, the HSO Fund is taking over a centrally located property in the middle of Sion as of 1 December 2020. The property, with more than 10,500 square meters of rental space and a market value of around CHF 42 million, is let to a large Swiss department store group, with a 10-year lease. The company has been using the property as a location for food retail, a department store as well as for a restaurant.
The HSO Fund is taking over the condominium property retroactively as of 1 January 2020. The property has its own car parking with 219 parking spaces, which are also fully let to the department store group.
With this acquisition the portfolio value of the HSO Fund increases to approximately CHF 108 million, the annual target rental income increases to slightly over CHF 6.4 million. The fund management company plans to acquire additional properties which will diversify the portfolio geographically and further increase the fund's earnings potential.
Media contacts
All press releases are also available under www.Helvetica.com