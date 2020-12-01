Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acquisition of a centrally located property in Sion by the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

12/01/2020 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release, 1 December 2020

Acquisition of a centrally located property in Sion by the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

Zurich, 1 December 2020 - The Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) is acquiring retroactively as of 1 January 2020 an attractive centrally located property in Sion with a market value of approximately CHF 42 million. The property is 100% let to a renowned traditional Swiss company.

As planned, the HSO Fund is taking over a centrally located property in the middle of Sion as of 1 December 2020. The property, with more than 10,500 square meters of rental space and a market value of around CHF 42 million, is let to a large Swiss department store group, with a 10-year lease. The company has been using the property as a location for food retail, a department store as well as for a restaurant.

The HSO Fund is taking over the condominium property retroactively as of 1 January 2020. The property has its own car parking with 219 parking spaces, which are also fully let to the department store group.

With this acquisition the portfolio value of the HSO Fund increases to approximately CHF 108 million, the annual target rental income increases to slightly over CHF 6.4 million. The fund management company plans to acquire additional properties which will diversify the portfolio geographically and further increase the fund's earnings potential.

Media contacts

Michael Müller

Salman Baday

Chief Executive Officer

Head Sales Switzerland

P +41 43 544 70 80

P +41 43 544 70 95

mm@Helvetica.com

sb@Helvetica.com

All press releases are also available under www.Helvetica.com

About Helvetica

Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

About Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

The HSO Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests in special purpose properties in the Swiss economic centers. The focus is on fully let properties with long-term leases and few tenants generating stable income. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSO Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
Latest news "Companies"
01:40aCREDIT SUISSE : Proposes Lloyds CEO Horta-Osorio to Be Next Chairman
DJ
01:39aQANTAS AIRWAYS : And jetstar add flights as wa sets date for border re-opening
PU
01:37aDEC. 01, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Daiwa Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd.
PU
01:37aDEC. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO REASSIGNMENT FROM THE 1ST SECTION TO THE 2ND SECTION : Ichikura co.,ltd.
PU
01:37aDEC. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : SHINNAIGAI TEXTILE LTD. and 1 Other Issue
PU
01:37aCUREAPP SC, DIGITAL THERAPEUTIC FOR NICOTINE ADDICTION : Introducing a New Form of App-based Prescription Treatment - The First Digital Therapeutic to Be Covered by Japan's Public Healthcare Insurance System
BU
01:36aINSIGHTS ON THE GLOBAL YEAST MARKET 2020-2024 : COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
BU
01:35aGlobal CCS capacity grew by a third, but much more needed - report
RE
01:33aBAYER : announces placement of Elanco shares for gross proceeds of 1.6 billion U.S. dollars at completion
PU
01:33aCONNECT TEST : Swisscom wins for eleventh year
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
3OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod
5Britain and EU warn that time is running out for Brexit trade deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ