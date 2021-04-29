Log in
Acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group by Euronext NV: decisions adopted by the Bank of Italy

04/29/2021 | 03:27am EDT
Regarding the proposed acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group by Euronext NV, the Bank of Italy has decided not to oppose the acquisition with regard to MTS SpA, Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia SpA and Elite SIM SpA, and has expressed its agreement with the similar decision adopted by Consob regarding Monte Titoli SpA. The acquirers were informed of the decisions, including some supervisory remarks, on or before 22 April 2021.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
