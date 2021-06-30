Acreage, Grain Stocks and Rice Stocks (June 2021)

2021 Principal Crops
Planted Acreage
United States
-
Change from Previous Estimate
-
Change from Previous Season
Iowa
North Dakota
Kansas
Illinois
Texas
|
Planted
|
|
(1,000 Acres)
|
|
|
317,215
|
|
↑
|
0.3
|
|
↑
|
2.3
|
Top 5 States
|
|
Planted
|
|
(1,000 Acres)
|
% ∆ PY
|
24,330
|
|
NC
|
24,155
|
↑
|
15.6
|
23,536
|
↑
|
0.3
|
23,095
|
↑
|
1.7
|
22,550
|
↑
|
3.1
|
Principal Crops Acres
|
|
By State
|
|
8%
|
|
8%
|
|
7%
|
|
7%
|
63%
|
7%
|
|
Iowa
|
North Dakota
|
Kansas
|
Illinois
|
Texas
|
Other
Planted acres are used for corn, sorghum, oats, barley, rye, winter wheat, Durum wheat, other spring wheat, rice, soybeans, peanuts, sunflower, cotton, dry edible beans, chickpeas, potatoes, sugarbeets, canola, and proso millet. Harvested acreage is used for all hay, tobacco, and sugarcane in computing total area planted.
