Acreage, Grain Stocks and Rice Stocks (June 2021)

06/30/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
Acreage

Grain Stocks

Rice Stocks

Executive Summary

Lance Honig, Chief

Crops Branch

June 30, 2021

Data Sources

Operator Reported

Surveys

June Ag Survey

Sample Size = 65,855

May 29 - June 17

June Area Survey

9,081 Segments

May 28 - June 14

Off-Farm Grain Stocks

~8,300 Facilities

May 26 - June 17

June Agricultural Survey

Sample Sizes

June 30, 2021

June 2021 Area Survey

Number of Segments

June 30, 2021

2021 Principal Crops

Planted Acreage

United States

  • Change from Previous Estimate
  • Change from Previous Season

Iowa

North Dakota

Kansas

Illinois

Texas

Planted

(1,000 Acres)

317,215

0.3

2.3

Top 5 States

Planted

(1,000 Acres)

% ∆ PY

24,330

NC

24,155

15.6

23,536

0.3

23,095

1.7

22,550

3.1

Principal Crops Acres

By State

8%

8%

7%

7%

63%

7%

Iowa

North Dakota

Kansas

Illinois

Texas

Other

Planted acres are used for corn, sorghum, oats, barley, rye, winter wheat, Durum wheat, other spring wheat, rice, soybeans, peanuts, sunflower, cotton, dry edible beans, chickpeas, potatoes, sugarbeets, canola, and proso millet. Harvested acreage is used for all hay, tobacco, and sugarcane in computing total area planted.

June 30, 2021

Million Acres

340

330

324.3

324.9

320

310

300

306.9

303.8

290

280

270

2012

2013

Principal Crop Acres

United States

326.7

319.0

319.0

318.3

319.3

317.2

310.1

303.1

308.4

304.8 305.8

301.8 299.2

291.7

284.7

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Planted

Harvested

June 30, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:33:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
