Acrisure : Enters Brazilian Market with Acquisition of It'sSeg

Brazil’s Largest Independent Benefit Management & Insurance Broking Firm Becomes New Acrisure Partner

Acrisure, a fast-growing fintech leader that is already a top-10 global insurance broker, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire It’sSeg, the largest independent Benefit Management and Insurance broking firm in Brazil.

The partnership with It’sSeg marks Acrisure’s entry into the Brazilian market and represents substantial expansion of its Latin American operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This international expansion comes amidst a year that has already seen Acrisure announce new Asset Management and Real Estate Services divisions and surpass $3 billion in annual revenue.

Founded in 2014 by Thomaz Menezes and the private equity firm Actis, It’sSeg has over R$2.5 billion of premiums and counts over 1,000 corporate clients within its portfolio. It’sSeg joins a global network of Acrisure Partners, which together offer an array of tech-driven financial services solutions in areas including Insurance, Re-insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate and Cyber services.

“Brazil offers immense opportunities and is a market we’ve been focused on for a long time,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Acrisure. “With Thomaz and the It’sSeg team we’ve partnered with exceptional people who have built an exemplary business in a short period of time. We’re philosophically and fundamentally aligned as both Acrisure and It’sSeg value strong partnerships, innovative solutions and client centricity.”

Following the transaction, Menezes will remain as CEO of It’sSeg. Several senior executives from the company will also remain shareholders. The transaction with Acrisure involves all companies within the It’sSeg group, including:

Barela: It’sSeg’s consultancy and brokerage arm that specializes in insurance broking for small companies and associations

Gebram: The leading insurance distributor in inner-state São Paulo

Você Clube: Benefits management

B2P: Sick-leave management

Oktuz: HR software

“Partnering with Acrisure opens a range of possibilities to accelerate our growth in Brazil and Latin America,” said Menezes. “Through Acrisure’s innovative tech-driven approach, we will be able to diversify and expand the range of products we offer our clients.”

The transaction is expected to close within the next three months, subject to regulatory approval.

About Acrisure

Acrisure specializes in intelligence-driven financial services, providing a broad array of products including insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate Services, and Cyber Services. The Company has grown revenue from $38 million to more than $3 billion in just over eight years and has locations in eight countries. Acrisure is the intelligence-driven financial services distribution platform of the future. Find out more at www.acrisure.com.

About It’sSeg

The largest independent insurance consultancy and brokerage firm in Brazil, the company was founded in 2014 by executive Thomaz Menezes (former CEO of Marsh and SulAmérica Seguros) and Actis. The firm has become the largest consolidator in the Brazilian market of insurance brokers. There have been eleven acquisitions in seven years (Torres Benefícios, Raduan, Você Clube, Barela Seguros, PMR Seguros, MBS, LP Corretora, Bergus, Gebram, Victory and B2P). Boasting 850 associates and 1,000 corporate clients, the company manages 1.3 million lives and R$2.5 billion in premiums. More at https://itssegcompany.com.br.

About Actis

Actis is a leading global private capital investor. Actis has raised US $24bn since inception and employs c.300 people, including a team of c.120 investment professionals, working across 18 offices globally. Actis’ investors’ capital is at work in c.100 companies around the world, employing over 120,000 people. More at www.act.is.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005062/en/