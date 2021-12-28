Act! Celebrates 2021 with Innovation, Business Growth and Accolades

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act! , a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform provider for small and medium-sized businesses, released new products, saw significant business growth, and earned recognition of its empowering work environment and productive company culture in 2021.



Throughout the year, Act! continued to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to innovation with its updated release of Act! Premium , the company’s highly customizable desktop CRM solution. Boasting over 20 integrations enabling businesses to run smoothly and grow easily, thousands of SMBs and professional services customers across the globe utilize Act! Premium. In response to customer demand, Act! debuted its cloud-based, SaaS solution, Act! CRM in September. Its release resulted in thousands of trials from customers new to Act!, and many new to SaaS.

“We knew we needed to adapt to the needs of new customers, while continuing to deliver real value to our implementation partners and longtime customers on the platforms they love,” said Steve Oriola, President and CEO of Act!. “This year, we invested heavily in go-to-market and product development in support of that vision. We’re committed to make all necessary investments to expand the range of value we deliver to businesses around the world. We've also seen significant uptake this year in marketing automation adoption, as SMBs realize the value and power of an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation solution.”

Act! made significant investments in product development and customer services, leading to retention rates well above its historic norms. Act! added more than 4,000 subscription customers and grew its international business. Supporting this growth, the company tapped industry veterans Steve Martin as Chief Marketing Officer, and Nick Natale as Vice President of Sales. These two will now lead the go-to-market efforts to bolster Act!’s revenue growth in 2022.

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform measuring employee sentiment ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies, awarded Act! three accolades in 2021:

Comparably’s awards are based on survey responses from employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback. All three of these awards validate Act!’s efforts to build an empowering work environment and productive company culture.

To learn more about how Act! can support your business, visit www.act.com .

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage. For more information, visit https://www.act.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Press and Analyst Inquiries:

180 Marketing Communications (on behalf of Act!)

Jennifer Handshew

M: +1 (917) 359-8838

jennifer@180-mktg.com



