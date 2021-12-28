Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Act! Celebrates 2021 with Innovation, Business Growth and Accolades

12/28/2021 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform provider for small and medium-sized businesses, released new products, saw significant business growth, and earned recognition of its empowering work environment and productive company culture in 2021.

Throughout the year, Act! continued to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to innovation with its updated release of Act! Premium, the company’s highly customizable desktop CRM solution. Boasting over 20 integrations enabling businesses to run smoothly and grow easily, thousands of SMBs and professional services customers across the globe utilize Act! Premium. In response to customer demand, Act! debuted its cloud-based, SaaS solution, Act! CRM in September. Its release resulted in thousands of trials from customers new to Act!, and many new to SaaS.

“We knew we needed to adapt to the needs of new customers, while continuing to deliver real value to our implementation partners and longtime customers on the platforms they love,” said Steve Oriola, President and CEO of Act!. “This year, we invested heavily in go-to-market and product development in support of that vision. We’re committed to make all necessary investments to expand the range of value we deliver to businesses around the world. We've also seen significant uptake this year in marketing automation adoption, as SMBs realize the value and power of an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation solution.”

Act! made significant investments in product development and customer services, leading to retention rates well above its historic norms. Act! added more than 4,000 subscription customers and grew its international business. Supporting this growth, the company tapped industry veterans Steve Martin as Chief Marketing Officer, and Nick Natale as Vice President of Sales. These two will now lead the go-to-market efforts to bolster Act!’s revenue growth in 2022.

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform measuring employee sentiment ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies, awarded Act! three accolades in 2021:

Comparably’s awards are based on survey responses from employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback. All three of these awards validate Act!’s efforts to build an empowering work environment and productive company culture.

To learn more about how Act! can support your business, visit www.act.com.

About Act!
Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage. For more information, visit https://www.act.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Press and Analyst Inquiries:  
180 Marketing Communications (on behalf of Act!)
Jennifer Handshew 
M: +1 (917) 359-8838 
jennifer@180-mktg.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aJinkoSolar's Subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Completes IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission
PR
08:12aINVITATION FOR INNOVIZ CEO'S WHITE PAPER VIRTUAL WORKSHOP : Establishing LiDAR Standards for Safe Level 3 Automated Driving 3rd Jan 11:00 EST
PR
08:11aU.S. supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote
RE
08:11aOmicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in U.S.- CDC
RE
08:08aAct! Celebrates 2021 with Innovation, Business Growth and Accolades
GL
08:08aAct! Celebrates 2021 with Innovation, Business Growth and Accolades
GL
08:07aAbazović pays a two-day working visit to the Vatican
PU
08:07aWHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : We are saddened by your recent public letters - Form 8-K
PU
08:07aHUBSPOT : The Inbound Sales Methodology
PU
08:07aCOLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Settlement Framework to Resolve Pending Opioid-Related Litigation - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
4META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise

HOT NEWS