Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Act on CNB passed by Chamber of Deputies and forwarded to Senate

03/24/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24. 3. 2021
  • The CNB
Act on CNB passed by Chamber of Deputies and forwarded to Senate
Share

The Chamber of Deputies today passed an amendment to the Act on the CNB which extends the range of monetary policy operations executed by the central bank and grants it the power to set legally binding macroprudential limits in the area of mortgage loans.

The amendment broadens the CNB's operational framework for executing open market operations, which are necessary for the effective conduct of macroprudential policy. At present, the CNB can only carry out operations with a limited number of tools and counterparties. The amendment removes these restrictions and enables the CNB to execute operations with other financial market instruments and all financial market participants.

The extension of the types of operations and the set of entities with which the CNB can execute these operations on the financial markets enables it to respond to monetary policy needs, especially in crisis situations, and is similar to the legislation in other countries, including the rules governing the activities of the European Central Bank.

'The amendment to the Act on the CNB brings our central bank instruments into line with the regulations in advanced countries, including the euro area,' said Governor Jiří Rusnok in response to the passing of the amendment. 'I can assure the public that the CNB will always use these new powers in the areas of open market operations and mortgage regulation for the purpose of fulfilling its statutory mandate only, i.e. to ensure price and financial stability in the Czech Republic,' he added.

The prohibition of monetary financing pursuant to Article 34a of the Act on the CNB will continue to apply. This was not interfered with in any way by the legislators. Therefore, under no circumstances may the CNB lend to the government. This is also one of the conditions of the Czech Republic's membership of the EU.

In this respect, the minor amendment to the Act on the CNB approved in March 2020 as a legislative emergency represents only a small section of the approved draft. Moreover, this minor amendment is only valid temporarily, i.e. until the end of 2021.

In addition to tools for more effective monetary policy conduct, the amendment sets forth macroprudential policy tools. It grants the CNB the power to set legally binding credit ratio limits for mortgage applicants, limits which have been specified up to now as recommendations only. Less stringent conditions will apply to mortgage applicants below the age of 36 years. The possibility to set mortgage loan limits and to require that they be met will enable the CNB to maintain a level playing field on the mortgage market for Czech and foreign providers of consumer credit secured by residential property, i.e. mortgages.

Similar authorisation to set legally binding credit ratio limits already applies in a number of EU countries, for example Slovakia and Austria, and the European Systemic Risk Board has issued a warning regarding its absence in Czech law. The specific level of a mortgage limit will always depend on the market situation in the given period and will be set in a provision of a general nature issued by the CNB.

The amendment to the Act on the CNB is now moving through the legislative process for debate in the Senate. The CNB has been striving since 2016 to have this amendment to the Act implemented. However, the previous Chamber of Deputies did not have time to approve the relevant amendment during its parliamentary term.

Markéta Fišerová
Director of the Communications Division and CNB Spokesperson

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:23aADOBE  : Q1 FY2021 earnings press release
PU
07:23aOKTA  : What is a Domain Name System (DNS)?
PU
07:23aPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A  : Assessment by the Supervisory Board of the financial statements for 2020 and report on operations of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group for 2020
PU
07:23aCIELO S A  : Annual General Meeting (AGM) - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
07:23aAT HOME  : Investor Q4 FY2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:23aGLOBALDATA  : Accelerated deal-making activity promises delivery of late-stage clinical candidates in head and neck cancer, says GlobalData
PU
07:23aGLOBALDATA  : Sustained recovery in supply from Aramco in the coming years, says GlobalData
PU
07:23aCOMPUTERSHARE  : CPU - Trading Halt
PU
07:23aCOMPUTERSHARE  : Acquisition of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Servic...
PU
07:23aNETFLIX  : Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers And Luke Macfarlane To Star In Netflix's Holiday Rom-com “Single All The Way”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
2SONY CORPORATION : SONY : GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours
3LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
4EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : Tug boats work to free giant container ship s..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : quarterly revenue jumps 26%, helped by online games

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ