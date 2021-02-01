Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee Announces Executive Staff

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released a roster of the executive staff for Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee. The executive staff is responsible for advising the Chair on matters before the Commission, working closely with agency staff, and helping the Chair perform all day-to-day operations needed to fulfill the SEC’s mission.
Prashant Yerramalli
Chief of Staff
Frank Buda
Deputy Chief of Staff
Eric Juzenas
Chief Counsel
Adrien Anderson
Director of Administration
Hugh Beck
Senior Advisor for Regulatory Reporting
Letia Butler
Receptionist
Andrew Feller
Senior Policy Advisor
Sharon Freeman
Program Support Specialist
Peter Gimbrere
Acting Managing Executive
Kelly Halferty
Special Assistant
Katherine Kelly
Senior Policy Advisor
Satyam Khanna
Senior Policy Advisor for Climate and ESG
Andrew Nguyen
IT Specialist
Andrea Orr
Senior Advisor
Awilda Santiago
Correspondence Coordinator
Justin Slaughter
Senior Advisor and Director, Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs
Nancy Sumption
Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity
Thankam (Tara) Varghese
Senior Advisor