Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee Announces Executive Staff

02/01/2021
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released a roster of the executive staff for Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee. The executive staff is responsible for advising the Chair on matters before the Commission, working closely with agency staff, and helping the Chair perform all day-to-day operations needed to fulfill the SEC’s mission.

Prashant Yerramalli

Chief of Staff

Frank Buda

Deputy Chief of Staff

Eric Juzenas

Chief Counsel

Adrien Anderson

Director of Administration

Hugh Beck

Senior Advisor for Regulatory Reporting

Letia Butler

Receptionist

Andrew Feller

Senior Policy Advisor

Sharon Freeman

Program Support Specialist

Peter Gimbrere

Acting Managing Executive

Kelly Halferty

Special Assistant

Katherine Kelly

Senior Policy Advisor

Satyam Khanna

Senior Policy Advisor for Climate and ESG

Andrew Nguyen

IT Specialist

Andrea Orr

Senior Advisor

Awilda Santiago

Correspondence Coordinator

Justin Slaughter

Senior Advisor and Director, Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs

Nancy Sumption

Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity

Thankam (Tara) Varghese

Senior Advisor


