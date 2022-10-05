Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Acting Kuwaiti oil minister: OPEC+ works to serve the global economy not threaten it

10/05/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
CAIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait's acting oil minister Mohammed Al-Fares said on Wednesday that the OPEC+ decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day will have positive ramifications on the oil markets, the state news agency reported.

"The decision places a big responsibility on us to follow up on market developments in case supply or output increases," Al-Fares told the agency in a interview.

He asserted OPEC+ works to serve the global economy, not threaten it. (Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.04% 93.61 Delayed Quote.13.79%
WTI 1.62% 87.952 Delayed Quote.14.86%

