Acting Kuwaiti oil minister: OPEC+ works to serve the global economy not threaten it

CAIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait's acting oil minister
Mohammed Al-Fares said on Wednesday that the OPEC+ decision to
cut production by 2 million barrels per day will have positive
ramifications on the oil markets, the state news agency
reported.
"The decision places a big responsibility on us to follow up
on market developments in case supply or output increases,"
Al-Fares told the agency in a interview.
He asserted OPEC+ works to serve the global economy, not
threaten it.
