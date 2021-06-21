Action Required - Introduction Financial settled Gas Futures based on the EEX European Gas Spot Index (EGSI) Benchmark

On June 28th 2021 EEX will expand its product range on the Derivatives Market with Financial settled Gas Futures. These new contracts will be listed on the Dutch (TTF), Austrian (CEGH) and German (THE) market areas and cash-settled against the European Gas Spot Index (EGSI) Benchmark, the most robust and transparent pricing reference in the European gas market. The EGSI Futures will cover the whole curve from short term (Day Futures, Weekend and Week contracts) to long term maturities (Month, Quarter, Season and Calendar Year).These new products will be made available in our DataSource applications on June 28th 2021 as well.

The following applications are affected:

EEX Group DataSource Desktop App

EEX Group DataSource Excel Tools

EEX Group DataSource sFTP

path file name format market_data/natgas/cegh_vtp/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_CEGH_VTP_YYYYMMDD.csv csv market_data/natgas/the/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_THE_YYYYMMDD.csv csv market_data/natgas/ttf/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_TTF_YYYYMMDD.csv csv market_data/natgas/the/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY FinancialGasFutureHistory_THE_YYYY.xlsx xlsx market_data/natgas/cegh_vtp/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY FinancialGasFutureHistory_CEGH_VTP_YYYY.xlsx xlsx market_data/natgas/ttf/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY FinancialGasFutureHistory_TTF_YYYY.xlsx xlsx

