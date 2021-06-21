Log in
Action Required - Introduction Financial settled Gas Futures based on the EEX European Gas Spot Index (EGSI) Benchmark

On June 28th 2021 EEX will expand its product range on the Derivatives Market with Financial settled Gas Futures. These new contracts will be listed on the Dutch (TTF), Austrian (CEGH) and German (THE) market areas and cash-settled against the European Gas Spot Index (EGSI) Benchmark, the most robust and transparent pricing reference in the European gas market. The EGSI Futures will cover the whole curve from short term (Day Futures, Weekend and Week contracts) to long term maturities (Month, Quarter, Season and Calendar Year).These new products will be made available in our DataSource applications on June 28th 2021 as well.

The following applications are affected:

  • EEX Group DataSource Desktop App
  • EEX Group DataSource Excel Tools
  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP

path

file name

format

market_data/natgas/cegh_vtp/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD

FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_CEGH_VTP_YYYYMMDD.csv

csv

market_data/natgas/the/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD

FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_THE_YYYYMMDD.csv

csv

market_data/natgas/ttf/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD

FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_TTF_YYYYMMDD.csv

csv

market_data/natgas/the/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY

FinancialGasFutureHistory_THE_YYYY.xlsx

xlsx

market_data/natgas/cegh_vtp/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY

FinancialGasFutureHistory_CEGH_VTP_YYYY.xlsx

xlsx

market_data/natgas/ttf/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY

FinancialGasFutureHistory_TTF_YYYY.xlsx

xlsx

Contact

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 14:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
