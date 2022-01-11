Action Target Inc. and VirTra Inc. Form a Global Teaming Agreement

Action Target Inc., the global leader in modern live-fire shooting ranges, announced a teaming agreement with VirTra Inc., the global leader of judgmental and use-of-force firearms training simulators. Under this agreement, the two companies will work together to provide the industry with best-in-class solutions for both simulation training systems and live-fire shooting ranges.

Action Target provides the broadest end-to-end solution for live-fire shooting range facilities for law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets worldwide. This teaming agreement with VirTra will further expand Action Target's capabilities and provide the necessary simulation solutions often required as part of our customer's training facilities.

"Action Target is excited to join forces with VirTra, a like-minded global leader and innovator," said Action Target CEO Mike Birch. "We believe in working with companies such as VirTra that share not only our core values, but also possess the leadership and experience to provide best-in-class product solutions to meet the demands of our industry.”

More than 400 law enforcement and military locations, spanning local police and the federal government, currently use VirTra simulators to improve judgment, critical thinking, communication skills, and decision-making during highly stressful encounters. Bringing together both companies' expertise will allow for an unmatched innovative assortment of training solutions from Action Target and VirTra.

About Action Target Inc.

Action Target is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target provides range solutions and services for indoor/outdoor shooting ranges, modular ranges, and shoot houses. Products supported include ballistic shooting stall, smart target retrievers, reactive targets, steel and rubber berm bullet traps, enclosure baffles, security systems, lighting, ventilation, Smart Range AXISTM range control system and 3-year warranty on key products. As the industry's broadest end-to-end solution provider, Action Target also offers a comprehensive selection of aftermarket range service including parts, and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies. Learn more about Action Target at www.ActionTarget.com.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

