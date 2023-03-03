(Alliance News) - Active Energy Group PLC on Friday announced that the Canadian Patent & Trademark Office issued a trademark registration to its biomass technology CoalSwitch.

Active Energy shares rose 23% to 6.40 pence each on Friday morning in London.

"CoalSwitch has been shown to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 99% compared to coal and up to 97% compared to natural gas in an independent report from Life Cycle Associates," Active Energy said, citing a California-based independent business and environmental consulting firm focused on life cycle analysis of fuel production pathways.

Active Energy highlighted that CoalSwitch received trademarks in the US and in the UK before.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Rowan said: "We are focused on protecting and growing our intellectual property portfolio as we deliver on our strategy of producing a next generation biomass pellet."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

