Active Energy shares jump as wins two further trademarks in US and UK

(Alliance News) - Active Energy Group PLC on Wednesday said it has been awarded two trademarks for the registration of CoalSwitch in the US and UK.

Active Energy is a London-based renewable energy business focused on the production of energy pellets made from biomass. Its shares were up 7.1% to 4.55 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

The United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued Trademark Registration number 6,707,687 for CoalSwitch and the UK Intellectual Property Office has issued Trademark Registration number UK00003838916 for CoalSwitch.

The CoalSwitch product is an energy pellet made from biomass. Active Energy said it has been shown to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 99% compared to coal and up to 97% compared to natural gas.

Active Energy said that both trademarks are important steps for the company, as it continues to grow its intellectual property portfolio through the continued development of its CoalSwitch technology.

The company also said it has renewed its Chain of Custody and Controlled Wood certifications that are compliant with Forest Stewardship Council standards for CoalSwitch.

This confirms that it only uses forest-based materials from "responsible" sources and that all the company's suppliers have committed to the "strictest" standards of forest management.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Rowan said: "The award of these two trademarks is an important step in the development of CoalSwitch as the market standard for black pellets. We are focused on protecting and growing our intellectual property portfolio as we deliver on our strategy of producing a next generation biomass pellet."

On Monday, Active Energy said it had won multiple patents for turning forest waste into clean energy.

In the US, the United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued two patents, number 10,647,935 and number 10,858,607, and in Canada, the Canadian Patent Office has issued patent number 2,999,447, for treating and preparing biomass to be used as fuel.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

