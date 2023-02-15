Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

Active Energy shares jump as wins two further trademarks in US and UK

02/15/2023 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Active Energy Group PLC on Wednesday said it has been awarded two trademarks for the registration of CoalSwitch in the US and UK.

Active Energy is a London-based renewable energy business focused on the production of energy pellets made from biomass. Its shares were up 7.1% to 4.55 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

The United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued Trademark Registration number 6,707,687 for CoalSwitch and the UK Intellectual Property Office has issued Trademark Registration number UK00003838916 for CoalSwitch.

The CoalSwitch product is an energy pellet made from biomass. Active Energy said it has been shown to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 99% compared to coal and up to 97% compared to natural gas.

Active Energy said that both trademarks are important steps for the company, as it continues to grow its intellectual property portfolio through the continued development of its CoalSwitch technology.

The company also said it has renewed its Chain of Custody and Controlled Wood certifications that are compliant with Forest Stewardship Council standards for CoalSwitch.

This confirms that it only uses forest-based materials from "responsible" sources and that all the company's suppliers have committed to the "strictest" standards of forest management.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Rowan said: "The award of these two trademarks is an important step in the development of CoalSwitch as the market standard for black pellets. We are focused on protecting and growing our intellectual property portfolio as we deliver on our strategy of producing a next generation biomass pellet."

On Monday, Active Energy said it had won multiple patents for turning forest waste into clean energy.

In the US, the United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued two patents, number 10,647,935 and number 10,858,607, and in Canada, the Canadian Patent Office has issued patent number 2,999,447, for treating and preparing biomass to be used as fuel.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC 1.76% 4.325 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.38% 123.7007 Real-time Quote.-42.16%
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aChina commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.63% at end-2022 - regulator
RE
04:35aSenkadagala Finance : Interim Financials 31st December 2022
PU
04:35aAdvance Terrafund Reit : Insider information
PU
04:35aRyanair : Repeats call on european commission to protect overflights during french air traffic control strikes
PU
04:34aBryan Garnier starts Unilever with 'neutral'
AN
04:32aBrunner Investment lifts annual dividend and outperforms benchmark
AN
04:31aCOMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Poland dual-tranche 2033 + 2043
PR
04:30aUK house prices up 9.8% in year to December  ONS
RE
04:30aLufthansa struggles with massive IT problems
DP
04:27aUkraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results
3KYC the key challenge for fintechs: TDCX report
4Glencore declares $7.1 billion payout to shareholders after record 2022..
5Column-Faced down by Fed, markets dab 6% onto risk radar :Mike Dolan

HOT NEWS