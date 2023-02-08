Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Activision aims to help UK regulator 'better understand our industry'

02/08/2023 | 11:37am EST
Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

LONDON (Reuters) - "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard said on Wednesday it hoped it could help Britain's competition regulator better understand the gaming industry after it said the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft could harm gamers.

"These are provisional findings, which means the CMA sets forth its concerns in writing, and both parties have a chance to respond," a spokesperson said.

"We hope between now and April we will be able to help the CMA better understand our industry to ensure they can achieve their stated mandate to promote an environment where people can be confident they are getting great choices and fair deals, where competitive, fair-dealing business can innovate and thrive, and where the whole UK economy can grow productively and sustainably."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -2.82% 73.38 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.27% 268.7994 Delayed Quote.7.07%
HOT NEWS