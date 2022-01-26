Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Activist Legion Partners returned 35% in 2021

01/26/2022 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Legion Partners, which last year was part of a group that settled for three board seats at retailer Kohl's Corp, told clients that its fund returned nearly 35% after fees in 2021, two sources said.

The gains were fueled, in part by investments in Vonage Holdings Corp which sold itself last year for $21 a share. Legion had reached a settlement with the company in 2019 to add a director to the board and had been working behind the scenes.

Legion's 2021 returns beat the benchmark HFRI Activist Index' 19% return, as record setting market gains helped investors.

The firm, headquartered in Los Angeles, manages roughly $500 million in assets and is well known for having been part of a group that took on Bed Bath & Beyond and settled for four new independent directors in 2019.

Last year, Legion's portfolio companies added 11 new directors to their boards. The firm has placed a heavy emphasis on corporate governance, gender and racial diversity. More than 44% of all the directors Legion has helped place on boards have been women.

Legion was co-founded by Christopher Kiper and Ted White 2012.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOHL'S CORPORATION -0.48% 61.965 Delayed Quote.26.08%
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. 0.17% 20.805 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aExplainer-Weakest link? Why Russian gas puts Europe in a bind over Ukraine
RE
11:57aWall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines
RE
11:49aCOVID-19 cases at highest ever in Americas -regional health agency
RE
11:48aAnthem warns of elevated COVID costs in first quarter on Omicron surge
RE
11:46aU.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge
RE
11:46aPeru reports small new oil leak during clean-up of prior spill
RE
11:43aU.S. ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russia's Foreign Ministry - Kommersant
RE
11:43aU.s. ambassador to russia has arrived at russia's foreign minist…
RE
11:42aQUOTES-Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision
RE
11:41aActivist Legion Partners returned 35% in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2Wall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines
3Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets
4Wall Street rebounds ahead of Fed, oil gains on Russia-Ukraine
5Nokia Oyj : and GlobalConnect demonstrate 600G transmission using PSE-V..

HOT NEWS