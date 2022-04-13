Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Activist Litt ends plans to push for board seats at LXP

04/13/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON (Reuters) - Shareholder activist Jonathan Litt ended plans to win board seats at LXP Industrial Trust, the company said on Wednesday, less than a week after it suspended plans to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Litt's investment firm Land & Buildings notified the U.S. warehouse-focused real estate investment trust in a letter on Tuesday that he had withdrawn his director nominations, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

A Land & Buildings spokesperson did not provide a reason for the withdrawal of the nominations.

Litt had nominated himself and Donna Brandin, a former chief financial officer of Equity Residential, as director candidates to LXP's eight member board in December.

The move comes after the company said on April 8 that it "determined to suspend" its review process, citing macroeconomic, geopolitical and financing conditions. LXP's stock price has dropped 14% since the announcement.

LXP began its review process in early February, after Litt, whose hedge fund invests roughly $500 million, told the company that he would be willing to pay $16 a share in cash, without offering details on how he would finance a potential bid.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 0.02% 90.25 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST 3.63% 13.535 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pCanada's biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike
RE
03:35pState securities regulators order virtual casino firm to stop selling NFTs
RE
03:34pUK prime minister Boris Johnson could get three more fines over lockdown breaches -The Guardian
RE
03:29pActivist Litt ends plans to push for board seats at LXP
RE
03:29pMacron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban
RE
03:28pRussia imposing sanctions on U.S. and Canadian politicians, Interfax says
RE
03:27pMacron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban
RE
03:21pSuspect in New York subway shooting arrested on Manhattan street
RE
03:20pU.S. CDC to revise its COVID international travel recommendations
RE
03:18pFed's Bullard says central bank must put brakes on economic activity -FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
2Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
3JPMorgan's Dimon downbeat as profit drops 42%
4Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
5Global equities rise despite inflation scares, oil climbs

HOT NEWS