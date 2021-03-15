Activist investor urges Exxon shareholders to vote against 4 directors

March 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Engine No. 1 raised
the stakes in its proxy fight with top U.S. oil producer Exxon
Mobil Corp on Monday, urging shareholders to not only
vote for four of its own nominees but also against four current
directors.
Engine No. 1, which counts pension fund California State
Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) among its top supporters,
said it is asking shareholders to vote against the re-election
of Exxon directors Steven Kandarian, Douglas Oberhelman, Samuel
Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)