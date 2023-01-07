Activists accuse India of lapses in genetically modified mustard approval

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian authorities rushed
approvals for a locally developed genetically modified (GM)
mustard variety by violating environmental regulations, a group
of activists opposed to GM crops said on Friday.
In October, India granted environmental clearance for
indigenously developed GM mustard seeds, paving the way for the
commercial use of its first GM food crop.
During its evaluation and approval for GM mustard, the
Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) - a regulator
under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change -
violated bio safety regulations, said the Coalition of GM-free
India.
GEAC's decision was riddled with serious regulatory lapses,
the coalition said in a report.
The government responded on Saturday, saying in a statement
the GEAC cleared GM mustard after lengthy trials and close
scrutiny of relevant data gathered over the years. The regulator
has followed every guideline for approving the GM mustard crop,
it said.
The authorities considered environmental release only "after
the applicant completed three years of Biosafety Research Level
(BRL) I and II trials conducted under confined field
conditions," and after an environmental risk assessment, the
government said.
New Delhi approved GM mustard, part of the rapeseed family,
to help cut the country's expensive cooking oil imports.
Mustard has the highest oil content among India's nine main
oilseeds, including soybeans and peanuts, but crop yields have
stagnated for years.
India, the world's biggest edible oil importer, meets more
than 70% of its cooking oil demand through imports.
In the fiscal year to March 31, New Delhi spent a record
$18.99 billion to import vegetable oils, prompting Prime
Minister Narendra Modi to voice concerns about India's rising
vegetable oil import bill.
Scientist and former vice-chancellor of Delhi University
Deepak Pental developed the lab-altered mustard seeds with his
team for more than a decade.
India's top agricultural scientists have said the GEAC has
approved GM mustard seeds after a lengthy, foolproof trial and
the new variety is safe for the environment and human health.
In 2017, Pental's team came close to getting government
approval to grow GM mustard seeds commercially, following years
of field trials and the analysis of crop data.
But resistance from activists opposing the use of transgenic
technology in farming prompted India to sit on the fence.
Since allowing GM cotton in 2002, India has not approved any
transgenic crop.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Josie Kao and William
Mallard)