Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Activists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest

11/05/2022 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Corrects media identification slug)

MADRID (Reuters) -Climate activists glued themselves to the frames of two world-famous paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya in Madrid's Prado museum on Saturday, the latest in a string of protests targeting artworks across Europe.

A man and a woman attached themselves to Goya's "La Maja Vestida" (The Clothed Maja) and his "La Maja Desnuda" (The Naked Maja), and painted "+1.5 C" on the wall between the two works, video footage showed.

Campaign group Futuro Vegetal said its members carried out the protest.

"Last week the UN recognised the impossibility of keeping us below the limit of 1.5 Celsius (agreed at the 2016 Paris climate agreement). We need change now," it wrote on Twitter.

Groups of climate activists have mounted a series of similar protests in recent weeks in the build-up to next week's COP27 climate change conference in Egypt.

Protesters tried to glue themselves to the glass covering Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" in The Hague and others threw soup over Van Gogh's "The Sower" in Rome and one of his Sunflowers paintings in London. Both of those works were also covered.

The Prado said its paintings had not been damaged, but staff would have to repair the wall between the two works which were created at the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries.

"We condemn the use of the museum as a place to make a political protest of any kind," the gallery added.

Police said two people had been arrested.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley and Silvio Castellanos; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:43aGerman chancellor scholz, asked about china, says we need to div…
RE
11:38aActivists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest
RE
11:31aGermany, other EU members plan to expand Iran sanctions -Der Spiegel
RE
11:29aClimate activists block private jets in Amsterdam
RE
11:26aGerman chancellor scholz: we will continue economic relationship…
RE
11:25aBiden comments on coal-fired plants slammed by Manchin ahead of U.S. midterms
RE
11:15aGerman chancellor scholz: getting china to openly oppose use of…
RE
11:14aUkraine grid operator steps up rolling blackouts in some regions
RE
10:45aNorth Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest
RE
10:25aIndia allows sugar exports of 6 million T in 2022/23
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall
2From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
3North Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest
4C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air sh..
5Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before Ukraine war

HOT NEWS